5 overhyped Premier League signings who have been mediocre this season

Though some transfers are made during the January window, ostensibly when a manager wants to freshen up his squad, summertime is when the big bucks are spent.

With Neymar’s record-breaking move throwing the market wide open in terms of fees, it’s becoming even harder to find a bargain.

If a club is spending good money then a return is expected. Unfortunately, this doesn’t always work out as everyone hopes. Take the following five players for example…

Felipe Anderson (West Ham United)

Manuel Pellegrini set his stall out quite early after his appointment at West Ham; the squad needed a root and branch overhaul.

To the credit of the Hammers board they backed the Chilean to the hilt and aside from one or two targets, Pellegrini got his men.

One of those was Felipe Anderson from Lazio, signed for a club record £36m.

Though he’s recently scored a couple of goals, it’s fair to say that the Brazilian has vastly underperformed since his transfer.

It’s not even that the Hammers faithful haven’t seen any ‘Joga Bonito’ from him, he just doesn’t do an awful lot.

A pre-requisite in the toughest league in the world is to track back at the very least, and Anderson scores low in this regard too.

The jury is still very definitely out.

Fabinho (Liverpool)

One could argue that Jurgen Klopp is introducing another Brazilian, Fabinho, to Premier League life in stages.

That’s the German’s prerogative of course, but when you spend £43m on a player, to then use him sparingly suggests that either he’s not the player the manager thought he was or there are other issues.

In a season where Liverpool finally look like they could genuinely be title contenders again, the Reds need all of their summer buys firing.

None have been first-class to this point, however, Fabinho has been the worst by a distance.

Are we really at the point where nearly fifty million pounds doesn’t buy you top-end talent?

Fred (Manchester United)

Who?

Another big money purchase, this time for Manchester United, Fred hasn’t lived up to his £50m price tag.

Like Alexis Sanchez before him, a big social media unveiling was probably his undoing. Whatever happened to the simple photo opportunity followed by a press conference?!

Perhaps it’s unfair to label him as a failure when United as a collective haven’t performed, but clearly he hasn’t pinned down a starting place, which has to be a worry so soon after signing.

If Paul Pogba is shipped out in the January window, that may mean that Jose Mourinho can move around his XI to accommodate Fred.

Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United)

The Ukrainian arrived in east London with a reputation for being a gifted exponent but one who hasn’t hit the heights recently.

That Borussia Dortmund were so keen to ship him out should’ve rung alarm bells at West Ham, but in truth he’s a typical Hammers signing.

If he was that good, bigger teams, with respect, would’ve been in the mix for his signature. The Irons saw the opportunity for a cut-price deal and have got what they paid for in truth.

Not a world class wide man, but one who has seen better days. Yes he’s had some fleeting good moments, but nowhere near enough to excite a demanding home crowd.

Now out for six months, his questionable injury record has been used to question the board and Manuel Pellegrini as to why he was purchased in the first place.

Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Though not signed this summer, Lukaku deserves to get the final space on this list.

The Belgian has been talked up for ages as being one of the best strikers of his generation, and for having more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi at various stages of his career.

Now he seems to have fallen off of the edge of a cliff with Jose Mourinho even dropping him from the Manchester United starting XI in the hope of kick-starting his form.

In missing more than he scores, with alarming regularity, he is only succeeding in making the Portuguese right.

He needs to rediscover his confidence and his touch. Quickly.