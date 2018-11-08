Emery excited for Nelson’s Arsenal return

Reiss Nelson will come back from his loan spell in Germany a more confident player, according to Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

The 18-year-old, a product of the Gunners’ youth system, joined the Bundesliga outfit in August on a season-long loan and has started life in Germany with a bang.

He has scored five goals in six Bundesliga appearances and impressed in two appearances in the Champions League.

Emery would not be drawn on whether the youngster will be recalled early from his loan spell, insisting that when he does return, the Gunners will be welcoming back a more confident player.

“Reiss can take responsibility and confidence from playing more often,” he told a media conference.

“The objective is for him to come back to us and grow up with us after this experience.

“My experience in the past in Spain and France is that loans can bring huge benefits.

“We are very happy with Reiss. We are following him every match and know he will help us in the future.”

Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday extended the Gunners’ unbeaten run to 14 games, but Emery says his side need wins against the Premier League’s top sides to be considered genuine title contenders.

“Each match gives us more information for how we can improve,” he added.

“Against Liverpool we played a good match, but it isn’t enough – we need more. If we can continue improving we will be closer to beating Liverpool and other teams like that.”

Emery will be hoping to make it 15 unbeaten when Sporting CP visit the Emirates Stadium on Thursday in the Europa League.