Every time a certain 5 foot 5 inch man did something remarkable at the Emirates on Saturday, a very familiar feeling from the old times crept back into the minds of many Arsenal fans. This little man Lucas Torreira was jumping around, blocking and intercepting everything, leaving no stone unturned to deny the opposition any time or space around his area.

It was a special performance by Torreira, the man few knew about before he came to London, but a man who has already secured a place in the hearts of many Arsenal fans.

Lucas Torreira vs Liverpool 64 passes

89% pass accuracy

1/1 dribble won

4/6 accurate long balls

2/2 tackles won

4/5 duels won

2 clearances

1 interception

1 blocked shot Beast of a midfielder and he is only going to get better. pic.twitter.com/Bdyey2AuT1 — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) November 3, 2018

He does deserve that ‘he comes from Uruguay’ chant for what he’s already done at the club. Only 11 games in, Torreira has become the name on the lips of Gunners fans, who seem to have finally found a fierce battler in the deep midfield, more than a decade after Patrick Vieira used to go about his business there in as much ferociousness as the flair.

Despite being one of the smallest on the pitch, Torreira can be seen imposing his authority most of the times. He lurks about every lose ball like a hunting tiger lunging onto a lost deer in a forest and typifies the trademark South American fire and work ethic that many players of that area of the globe have showcased ever since football took birth.

Born in the Uruguayan harbour city of Fray Bentos in the south-western part of the country, Torreira moved to Pescara in Italy at the age of 17, but had to wait for his debut for about 2 years or so. Months after making his debut for the senior team, a bigger team in a bigger division came calling – Sampdoria.

And after a loan spell that he spent in the Serie B with Pescara themselves, Torreira trotted off to the Genoa-based side. Before coming back to Samp, Torreira helped Pescara earn promotion to the Serie A for the first time ever.

In fact it was under the brother (Federico) of his future Samp boss that Torreira was playing under at Pescara. And that helped.

And it was Sampdoria under Marco Giampaolo that saw Torreira’s role perfect into a defensive midfielder, after he was used further forward at Pescara. Giampaolo is known to be a professor of the diamond midfield formation, which is basically a 4-3-1-2, with Torreira acting as the foundation in the middle of the three midfielders.

Usually operating alongside Karol Linetty and Edgar Barretto, Torreira was the man who read the play and anticipated it to break it down. He acted as the ball carrier to supply the ball further forward, despite him not being the best at passing. Torreira never played exceptional long passes to pick out the forward players, but did the simple things right. Played simple passes and kept the play ticking. He allowed the attacking players to play with more freedom.

His work-horse nature allowed him to become the real star in Giampaolo’s system, which relies on attacking movement and flair. It takes the level of players to the next level and improves. That’s exactly what Torreira benefitted from. He was allowed to be himself- be at his own in front of the back four, shield it and protect it. He was fierce and his low sense of gravity allowed him to use his body while tackling and winning balls back.

During his last season at the Blucercherati, Torreira won 2.8 tackles per game and won 2 interceptions per game. That, with a very good passing accuracy of 87 percent, say Whoscored.

He seems to have that natural awareness for where to position himself to win the ball back from the opposition. And he excels at that. His reading of the game combines with his tiger-like ferociousness and his low sense of gravity helps a lot. It all combines to give out a player who is unstoppable and unbeatable on his day, much like how he was against Liverpool the other day.

Lucas Torreira, the 22 year old, cost us £30m that too in instalments over a few years. Unreal business.

pic.twitter.com/mWNo0WeFQ7 — Arsène faris (@gnris12) November 3, 2018

He may not be the best on the ball to fit into a slightly more possession oriented system that Unai Emery professes, but his ability to just do the simple things on the ball that keeps the system ticking. He sits in between the defenders and makes sure that the likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil don’t have the pressure to track back. And perhaps, Ozil is the man who benefits the most from it.

Long criticised for not working hard enough off the ball, Ozil was playing at a club that never had a fierce ball-winner in midfield. Because of that, Ozil was begged to drop deep and contribute in doing the dirty work off the ball. With Torreira now thriving, Ozil doesn’t need to worry about dropping in and do the dirty work. The little Uruguayan does all of that by himself.

And his presence is a breath of fresh air for a club that has been plagued by a soft underbelly and an inability to showcase steel and fire when needed. The absence of leaders was a massive problem for Arsenal under Arsene Wenger, as the side collapsed everytime they shouldn’t have. If only they had Torreira back then, things could have been miles better than they were.