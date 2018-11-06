Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino relates team struggles to House of Cards

After enduring a relatively tough start in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino finally has some good news: he was able to watch a few new episodes of TV series “House of Cards.”

Spurs are currently fourth in the league, five points behind current leaders Manchester City. Tottenham currently hold the last UEFA Champions League spot with local rivals Arsenal only one point behind.

Pochettino has found it difficult to keep at pace with the rest of the big six clubs in England as he was unable to make any new big signings during the summer with the Tottenham brass tightly holding on to the team funds.

Despite this, Spurs have relatively stayed afloat in recent seasons, but the depth between them and the other teams may now be finally showing, and the Argentine manager joked that what’s happening to the team now is related to the TV series he’s watching.

#thfc Pochettino: “It’s a weird season but I look so happy now because the new season of House Of Cards has started. Yesterday I watched three episodes. I think it represents very well how we are. Sometimes football is so political, and it’s going in this direction.” — Ben Pearce (@BenPearceSpurs) November 5, 2018

Winners of five of their last six Premier League games, Spurs host PSV in a midweek battle in the UEFA Champions League.