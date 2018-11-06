Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims Premier League is overrated

After spending time with Manchester United in the Premier League, Los Angeles Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes England’s top flight is overrated.

In an interview , the Swedish international revealed that he would’ve done so much better if he joined at an earlier age as he came to Old Trafford at age 35.

Ibrahimovic claimed that there were a lot of pressure on him going to England, but he used it as fire to perform.

He would eventually score 28 goals in 46 appearances and helped the Red Devils win the League Cup and Europa League.

Zlatan claimed: “I’d had a long career before I came – different kinds of countries, different kinds of clubs. People said, ‘You don’t need to go to England, because if you fail in England, people will always say you weren’t good enough’. Everybody was against it. And guess what? That made me motivated. That gave me adrenaline.

“I liked the Premier League. I found it very motivating and very exciting. It gets a lot of attention, although I feel the quality is a little bit overrated – the individual quality, the technical part. But the rhythm is high. Even if you are the best, if you can’t handle the rhythm, the pace, then you will not succeed, because the pace is very high.”

Furthermore, the towering superstar revealed that he could have done more damage if he came to the Premier League much earlier.

He said: “I’m super proud and super happy that I went to United – it was the right club.

“We won, and I did what I did before I got injured. I had an excellent time – great memories. I’m attached to United forever. The supporters are amazing: wherever I went, I saw red shirts, which was fantastic. It’s a very important moment in my career.

“As I said when I was in England, you’re lucky I didn’t come 10 years ago, because if I did what I did at 35 years old, imagine it if I was 25. Then it would have been a different story. I came there and they said I came in a wheelchair. All the people that talked, in the whole Premier League, I put them in a wheelchair. That’s what I did.”