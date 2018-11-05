6 most underperforming Premier League players this season

Here we are, 11 games into this Premier League season, and things are beginning to take shape. Manchester City are the early pace-setters, (who knew?!) whilst a couple of the promoted sides already find themselves in the bottom three. Some players have exceeded expectations but let’s take a look at some of the worst attackers and defenders statistically from the English top flight in 2018/19.

#6 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

It’s hard to reconcile the fact that Jamie Vardy was the best marksman in the country just a couple of seasons ago.

A campaign such as Leicester’s title-winning one was never going to be repeated it’s true, but Vardy’s excellence in front of goal has really suffered.

In the 11 games he’s played so far, he’s only managed 11 shots on target – one per game!

Three goals from his 22 shots in total isn’t a great return, though he has managed to assist one of his colleagues, something the two other attackers in this list haven’t.

When you realise he’s only had 177 touches of the ball so far in 2018/19, the 287th best return, one can more fully understand his lack of prowess in front of goal.

#5 Alvaro Morata (Chelsea)

Two goals at the weekend may well have kick-started the Spaniard’s season, but five in total from 26 shots evidences how hard Morata will need to work under Maurizio Sarri to get anywhere close to the standards Chelsea require.

Being caught offside has become an annoying habit, and 10 times is far too many when you’re supposed to be leading the line.

Another not to assist his colleagues and with just 243 touches of the ball, it places him as the 246th best in that particular category.

Must. Do. Better.

#4 Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United)

Much has been made of the number of goals that the Belgian powerhouse has scored in his career so far; more than Messi and Ronaldo at the same age.

However, Lukaku has had a poor start to this campaign, culminating in him being dropped for Alexis Sanchez most recently.

He has managed to find the net on four occasions, but it has taken him 20 shots, less than half of which have been on target.

No assists and just 289 touches of the ball, the 226th best in the division, isn’t good enough for a player of his supposed quality.

#3 Phil Jones (Manchester United)

Is it too harsh to suggest that Phil Jones is becoming a bit of an embarrassment for Manchester United?

He’s certainly becoming a liability.

The Red Devils’ problems in defence are a chief reason why they’re not challenging cross-town rivals, City, at the top of the table.

When you have someone like Jones, who has only made one successful tackle, no blocks and just two interceptions, is it any wonder that results haven’t gone Jose Mourinho’s way?!

#2 Alberto Moreno (Liverpool)

Jurgen Klopp has always taken great pride in the way his teams press and are always on the front foot, but the German is equally keen that the door at the back is bolted when his Liverpool side go rampaging forward.

For that he requires defenders to be at their very, very best and Virgil Van Dijk certainly fits the bill.

Alberto Moreno does not. Perhaps that’s why he’s not been involved as much as he would like.

Two successful tackles, no blocks and two interceptions justify why his manager doesn’t’ place his trust in him.

#1 Vincent Kompany (Manchester City)

A beacon of hope and strength for all Manchester City supporters.

With injuries becoming a more common feature of the latter stages of his career, is it time to ask whether the Belgian’s time at the Etihad Stadium is coming to an end?

Two tackles, three blocks and five interceptions aren’t setting a captain’s example and it’s hard to imagine Pep Guardiola putting up with it for too much longer.