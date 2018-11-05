Nemanja Matic refuses to wear poppy on his shirt, reveals emotional reason behind it

If you noticed something different about Nemanja Matic in comparison with the rest of his Manchester United teammates this weekend, you were not alone. The Serbian was the only Manchester United player who was not wearing a poppy on his shirt during the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday and drew attention on himself with the world curious as to why the controversial decision was made.

It is obvious that Matic has since faced a considerable amount of questioning for his actions, and he has now revealed the real reason behind not wearing the poppy on Instagram.

Through the social media avenue, the midfielder shed light on the subject and said that it was a childhood memory of his house being bombed in 1999 that made him feel uncomfortable about wearing the poppy. The bombing was done by NATO forces in a bid to flush out Serbians from Kosovo at the time, and a number of innocent civilians suffered as a result.

In an emotional post, Matic revealed – “I recognise fully why people wear poppies, I totally respect everyone’s right to do so and I have total sympathy for anyone who has lost loved ones due to conflict.

“However, for me it is only a reminder of an attack that I felt personally as a young, frightened 12-year old boy living in Vrelo, as my country was devastated by the bombing of Serbia in 1999.

“Whilst I have done so previously, on reflection I now don’t feel it is right for me to wear the poppy on my shirt.

“I do not want to undermine the poppy as a symbol of pride within Britain or offend anyone, however, we are all a product of our own upbringing and this is a personal choice for the reasons outlined.

“I hope everyone understands my reasons now that I have explained them and I can concentrate on helping the team in the games that lie ahead.

The Serb follows Stoke City’s James McClean as the second player to refuse to wear the ‘poppy’.