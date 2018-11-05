Premier League 5 talking points: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

When Liverpool drew against Arsenal yesterday, Chelsea knew a win against Crystal Palace would put them in the second spot in the Premier League just behind Manchester City. Without Eden Hazard in the starting lineup, Chelsea looked quite lacklustre at the start. Palace equalized but eventually, it was Sarri’s men who won the match 3-1 thanks to an Alvaro Morata double.

Here are the FIVE talking points of the battle between the London rivals.

Great job!! Great win at home with our fans!! Happy to score again!! Go Chelsea!! 🔵🔵⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/ELrG1Z2uas — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 4, 2018

5. David Luiz’s momentary lapses are costing him and Chelsea

It’s no surprise that David Luiz is Maurizio Sarri’s favourite at the middle of the defencee for Chelsea alongside Antonio Rudiger. The Brazilian has been like a new signing for Chelsea this season with some consistent performances. Under Sarri, he has almost reinvented himself after being sent into some serious exile by former manager Antonio Conte who didn’t play him that much. When Luiz was instilled into the starting lineup by Sarri, many were doubtful whether the Brazilian can deliver on Sarri’s trust. But three months into the season and one has to admit, Luiz has proved his doubters wrong. But the problem is, he hasn’t done so completely.

The reason for that is this, David Luiz is still a player who isn’t completely concentrated on defensive duties. Against Palace today, it was his momentary lapse that helped The Eagles equalise through Andros Townsend. And this isn’t the first time Luiz has done so. Against Newcastle, it was his fault that helped The Magpies equalise. Luiz must fix these momentary lapses as this is clearly hampering what can be described as a decent enough season for him.

4. Andros Townsend deserves as many plaudits as Wilfred Zaha (if not more)

Ever since he started to gather fire around his abilities and started to come under the spotlight, there was always someone better or someone more hyped in his team than Andros Townsend. Take Spurs for example. He had the likes of Gareth Bale, Rafael Van Der Vaart playing alongside him which made it almost impossible for him to come under the spotlight. At Crystal Palace, Townsend has found a club that trusts him and almost guarantees him a starting berth week in, week out. But that spotlight thing is still unchanged.

Against Chelsea however, Townsend proved why he deserves plaudits, much much more than what he gets. Whenever we talk about Palace, we tend to talk about Wilfred Zaha and sometimes Patrick Van Aanholt. But today Townsend proved why he also deserves to be in the spotlight. With his intricate dribbling and runs, he kept Luiz and Co. in check throughout the game. He was the one for Palace who looked the most likely to score and indeed it was he who grabbed the equaliser momentarily. Today’s match should put Townsend on par with Zaha as Palace’s main man.

3. Sarri Ball is real

That win puts us back up to 2nd in the @premierleague! We’ll hear from Maurizio Sarri soon – today he has equalled a league managerial record in going his first 11 games unbeaten.#CHECRY pic.twitter.com/8OwGq8od12 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2018

When Chelsea signed Maurizio Sarri, people knew The Blues had signed someone who had a brilliant tactical mind. Someone who reads the game like a philosopher. But in this day and age, these perspectives matter little if one doesn’t win trophies. And Sarri hadn’t won anything notable till his Chelsea career. Therefore, when Sarri Ball came into context, not many were hyped about the Italian’s own style of play.

But three months into the season, there shouldn’t be any doubt about Sarri Ball, the revolutionary system that Sarri has been using all throughout his career. Palace couldn’t get near Chelsea’s passing and movement. Their pressing also made Roy Hodgson’s men sweat over possession. As a result, despite equalising, Palace ended up losing the game. Sarri Ball is real and it seems like it is here to stay for quite some time.

2. Hazard’s mere presence is enough

When Sarri announced the teamsheet against Palace, Chelsea fans were let down by the sight of seeing their mercurial Belgian Eden Hazard on the bench. And when Palace equalised and Hazard wasn’t still coming on, many Chelsea fans would have feared that their team would be losing their chance to draw with Liverpool level on 27 points. But the Belgian did come on. And how he impacted the game. It took him just one minute to impact the game.

Hazard came on in the 64th minute. Chelsea got a free kick on the 65th minute which the Belgian took himself. The ball reached Alvaro Morata and the Spaniard lashed home his second. Throughout the next 25 minutes, Hazard literally ran riot against Palace. His mere presence was enough to boost Chelsea and get the win against their London rivals.

1. Alvaro Morata is a man reborn

Here’s a look at that @AlvaroMorata strike that put us back in front…#CHECRY pic.twitter.com/pPs3pcfk4r — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 4, 2018

Ever since he came to Chelsea, it has been a pretty dismal run at the club for Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has failed to live up to the name of being the most expensive signing for Chelsea. Even the most loyal of The Blues’ fans turned their back against him. But this season under Sarri, Morata looks like a man reborn.

Against Palace, he fired home the opener from a Pedro cross. And he was the man for Chelsea yet again when he restored the lead. Against Palace, Morata was at his brilliant best. The match would’ve been perfect for Morata had he finished off the one on one for Chelsea right at the death. Morata’s double earned Chelsea a win and now they’re second on the table just behind Manchester City.