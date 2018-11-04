There have been a plethora of world-class strikers that have plied their trade in the English top flight since the advent of the Premier League in 1992. Some have only enhanced their goal scoring reputation, whilst others haven’t lived up to theirs. But what’s perhaps surprising is the number of big names in the top 10 list of players to have missed the most chances in the history of the league.

Let’s take a look…

10. EMMANUEL ADEBAYOR (53 – Arsenal, Man City, Spurs & Crystal Palace)

A divisive presence wherever he’s played, it’s a wonder so many clubs took a punt on Adebayor.

That said, in his pomp, he knew where the goal was. At least he did some of the time, as 53 big chances missed would attest to why he was shipped out of his various employers.

9. WAYNE ROONEY (54 – Everton & Manchester United)

Manchester United and England’s greatest-ever goalscorer finds himself just inside the top 10, though he’s unlikely to be bothered.

Rooney has earned his place on the podium of best ever English strikers, and unlike others on the list, there’s a highlights reel of incredible strikes from him that far outweigh the times he has fluffed his lines.

8. DANIEL STURRIDGE (57 – Man City, Chelsea, Bolton, Liverpool & WBA)

Injury troubles have curtailed his excellence, but when he’s on his game – as we’ve seen again recently with Liverpool – he remains a quality marksman.

A shame then that his misses in front of goal will define his career just as much as his goals.

7. THEO WALCOTT (69 – Southampton, Arsenal & Everton)

Theo Walcott’s lack of composure in front of goal was incredibly frustrating for the Emirates faithful.

With pace to burn, the wide man often got himself into some great positions, but his aim was rarely true and his inclusion into this list isn’t a surprise.

6. OLIVIER GIROUD (72 – Arsenal & Chelsea)

Went through a long dry spell at Arsenal, which ultimately ended with his transfer to Chelsea.

A decent target man on his day, the Frenchman will probably become better known for the goals he didn’t score.

5. HARRY KANE (73 – Tottenham Hotspur)

Where would Tottenham be without Harry Kane?

A huge talisman for the north Londoners, who often single-handedly drags the Lilywhites into winning positions.

Hasn’t been up to the mark with England recently, and with 73 misses in the Premier League, some may question his accuracy. However, at least he continues to get in the right positions and isn’t frightened to miss.

4. ROMELU LUKAKU (76 – Chelsea, WBA, Everton, Manchester United)

Still young by Premier League standards, Romelu Lukaku must improve his goals to chances ratio.

The Belgian has long been celebrated as one of the finest examples of a modern-day centre-forward, but his issue is lack of concentration in the big moments.

Recently dropped by Jose Mourinho, he doesn’t want to add too many more misses to a tally that already stands at 76.

3. CHRISTIAN BENTEKE (77 – Aston Villa, Liverpool, Crystal Palace)

One of the players in this list who missed far more than he scored.

Benteke, due to his obvious physical attributes, had more than enough about him to get the better of many Premier League defences.

Unfortunately, he never really used that side of his game properly, and low confidence ensured that when presentable opportunities did arrive, they were missed.

2. ROBIN VAN PERSIE (80 – Arsenal, Manchester United)

Though Robin van Persie can’t ever be described as prolific, the 80 chances that he missed whilst playing in England would’ve put him up amongst the very best had they hit the back of the net.

Still revered by supporters of Arsenal and Manchester United, the Dutch striker missed 80 chances during his Premier Leauge stay.

1. SERGIO AGUERO (108 – Manchester City)

Manchester City’s all-time record goalscorer also happens to be the Premier League’s all-time record misser of chances!

With a real eye for goal, the Argentinian could’ve cemented his name further into English footballing folklore if even half of the 108 chances fluffed had gone in.