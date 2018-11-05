Analysing where the Premier League Big Six have improved this season

There is a reason why the Premier League is the toughest league in the world today. While it isn’t the best, the competition and nature of the game in England is on another level, as compared to the other leagues in the world and in Europe.

With money flowing into the rafters of English football every day and the bigger clubs getting even more powerful and rich, their teams have improved this season. The competition has hit sky-high, with any team having a possibility of finishing outside the top six.

We look at where the Big Six have improved this season, with the race for the top four seeming to be very tight this time around.

11 – This is the first time since the 1978-79 season that three top-flight teams have gone unbeaten in their opening 11 games of a league campaign (Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool). Margins. pic.twitter.com/sDZIiHvbxQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 4, 2018

6. Arsenal have become more gritty than they were last season

There were doubts about the Gunners going into the game against Liverpool, with Paul Merson claiming on Sky that the Reds would hammer the Gunners by a four-goal margin. But the game panned out to be very different from what we had expected. With an energised Unai Emery urging them on from the sidelines, Arsenal seemed like a very good watch indeed. But what was different about them was the grit.

In the unbeaten run before the game against Liverpool, Arsenal looked very shaky at the back against the lesser sides. They had luck and their attack to thank for wins over Leicester, West Ham, Watford and even Cardiff. And the soft underbelly that they have always had over the past few years against the smaller sides, it seemed as though the inevitable would happen again.

But led by former Sampdoria man Lucas Torreira, Emery’s men looked resolute and right up for the fight. They attacked and looked tight and compact at the back, with Rob Holding doing a very good job on Mohamed Salah. Torreira though, lead from the front and took apart everything that came his way. The 5 foot 5 inch Uruguayan broke up play and played simple passes forward. He was firm and strong in the tackle and looked like the kind of a defensive midfielder that the Gunners have lacked since the Patrick Vieira days.

If the Arsenal of four years ago was playing against Liverpool, they would have folded up after going a goal down. But they came back strong.

5. Manchester United have discovered that Lindelof is the real deal

While it will be tough to point out positives from a rather below-par Manchester United season so far, it is Victor Lindelof would has become a shining light for Jose Mourinho this season. While the Portuguese went on and on about the board not allowing him to make more signings this past summer, Lindelof was absolutely horrendous in United’s 3-2 defeat to Brighton. So too was Eric Bailly.

While Bailly was dropped, Lindelof was trusted to come good. After struggling against Spurs in the 3-0 defeat, Lindelof came on leaps and bounds. And perhaps, he is Manchester United’s best centre-back, as things stand. With the club still looking to sign a centre-back and Jose knowing that they are short of quality in that position, Lindelof has proved that he is probably the only highly reliable centre-back that they have today.

Be it against Juventus, Chelsea, Everton or Bournemouth this weekend, Lindelof’s performances stood out. And he sure has a bright future at Old Trafford.

4. Tottenham have learnt how to win dirty

Tottenham’s inability to make new signings this past summer has helped them transform themselves a bit. Although not making any signings is considered a drawback, but its brought about a new approach that Spurs have taken to win games of late.

FULL-TIME: A late fightback from Wolves isn't enough as we leave Molineux with all three points. 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/Zi0Khlk8G2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2018

We usually associate Mauricio Pochettino’s men with playing beautiful football, blowing teams away with their high-pressing and goals. This season, they’ve become dirtier in their approach. Although that has costed them points in the UEFA Champions League, Spurs are fourth in the league largely because they’ve won games without really dominating them.

Be it against West Ham, Brighton, Huddersfield, Fulham or Cardiff, Pochettino’s men haven’t been at their best. But have managed to win games. The forms of Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela have helped when Harry Kane isn’t at his best, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli have struggled with injuries and Son dealing with debilitation.

3. Chelsea can win big games with a misfiring striker

It would be fair to say that Alvaro Morata has become more of a meme than a football player these days. He might have scored three goals in the last four games, but he isn’t the striker that Chelsea can challenge for the title with. Not letting him go this past summer and not bringing in Gonzalo Higuain is a decision that is now costing Maurizio Sarri’s who has brought the best out of Eden Hazard.

Chelsea move back into 2nd place courtesy of Alvaro Morata's double #CHECRY pic.twitter.com/DSXct6aSBk — Premier League (@premierleague) November 4, 2018

And the Belgian’s form has made Blues’ fans worry less about the goals. If this was 2 seasons ago and Chelsea had a misfiring striker, they’d have been struggling. But with Hazard in the form of his life, Chelsea seem to be playing brilliant football, winning games and with a shot at the title. All that with Alvaro Morata out of form and Olivier Giroud not doing anything too useful.

That should be a big positive for Chelsea, who would now know that if they do sign a top-class centre-forward, they could be very close to winning the crown again.

2. Liverpool have become more pragmatic

Much like Spurs, Liverpool are known to play a brand of football that lifts people off their seats and entertains you every time you watch them. We expected Liverpool to pick up the pieces from last season and improve that style. While they have stepped up a gear, they’ve done it in another way. They’ve become more pragmatic.

In games against Huddersfield and Crystal Palace away, teams have to be very careful with managing games. Manchester City almost lost to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park last season and so did United and Spurs. This season, many expected Liverpool to struggle against the Eagles. But the job they did was professional and pragmatic. They had to dig the result out by being resolute and organized at the back. They relied little on their usual brilliant way of playing attacking football. Quite the same happened at Huddersfield too.

Virgil van Dijk has arguably become one of the best defenders in Europe. And Joe Gomez has stepped upto the plate. Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have picked up from where they had left off last season and the Reds look a very assured defensive unit these days. It will play a vital role in their quest for silverware.

1.Manchester City have become the most complete side in England

It would be fair to say that Manchester City are the best team in England today. We could have said that last season solely because of the brand of football they play, but we can say that this season because of how well-rounded they are.

There were signs of dodgy defending last season. As Nicolas Otamendi continued to make a frequent error here and there to cost City goals. While no one really tested them because of how they recover the ball after losing it and because how City pinned the opposition back, United and Liverpool went right at them and exposed their defence. They proved that if a team has a go at them, City will falter.

This season, City have gone onto another level. They’ve become flexible and versatile. They play attacking football, but can be stiff at the back. Against Liverpool and Tottenham, they showed that. Guardiola’s men defended very well despite being exposed to attacking pressures. Particularly against Spurs, who were very good going forward and some argued that they deserved a point too, but City picked up a 1-0 win. And wins for City don’t come as rare as 1-0s.

John Stones and Aymeric Laporte have formed a rock-solid defensive pairing. They make sure that they City now have a very reliable backline to fall back on.