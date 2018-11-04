Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp joked he would be in favour of a European ‘Super League’ because it would mean fewer games and more money.

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has suggested the Bundesliga champions could take legal action after a report in Der Spiegel alleged he and his club attempted to lead some of Europe’s leading clubs into a breakaway competition.

The German magazine’s allegation is based on documents it claims to have attained from whistleblowers ‘Football Leaks’. Both Bayern and Rummenigge issued a strenuous denial on Friday.

Der Spiegel named Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool among 11 clubs Bayern were purportedly hoping to lead away for the competition, the staging of which would present obvious problems for both the Champions League and domestic top-fight leagues in their current guises.

Speaking after Liverpool’s pulsating 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday, Klopp batted away the hypothetical competition in typically jovial style.

“It sounds really nice because it sounds like much less games and much more money,” he said.

“I am completely fine with how the league football is at the moment. At least, it’s an idea [the ‘Super League’] that we don’t do immediately.”

Klopp then went on to claim FIFA and UEFA’s approach to proposed competition revamps are flawed because they do not seek sufficient input from clubs and other stakeholders.

“I’m not even sure if somebody spoke about it, to be honest. It looks like all the other wonderful ideas of FIFA and UEFA,” he added.

“They do them immediately, they don’t ask. And then you see, ‘Oh, okay, we have 20 games more and not more money’.”