Emery ‘only 50 per cent happy’ with Liverpool draw

Emirates Stadium rose to acclaim Arsenal after Alexandre Lacazette pegged back Liverpool, but Unai Emery wanted three points.

Unai Emery would not allow himself to bask in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool because he thought Arsenal should have won.

The Gunners looked like having nothing to show for an enterprising display against Jurgen Klopp’s side, who headed into the closing stages in front after James Milner broke the deadlock with an hour played.

But Alexandre Lacazette registered his fifth Premier League goal of the season in style with eight minutes remaining.

“We wanted to win but also we had a big team in front of us,” Emery told BT Sport.

“For us the performance is good. We pushed and worked in the match, doing our things tactically and with our supporters pushing with energy.

“For our supporters and us I think it is a great match but I am happy only 50 per cent because I wanted to win.”

It means Arsenal’s unbeaten run across all competition now stands at 14 matches and clear improvement from the back-to-back defeats against title-chasing Manchester City and Chelsea was evident as Liverpool regularly found themselves on the back foot.

“The balance in the 90 minutes was good, our intensity was a very good intensity. Against them that is important,” Emery added.

“We worked very well for the 90 minutes. We scored and that was the difference in the match in one moment. I think we deserved it a little more.

“Every match is a good test. For us it is very important we continued our process and our way. It is important to win but it is also important not to lose.”