Premier League 5 talking points: Arsenal v Liverpool

In one of the most enthralling matches of the season, Arsenal drew 1-1 with Liverpool, leaving Liverpool at the top of the table with 1 point ahead of Manchester City but having played one game more. James Milner put the Reds in front but it was Alexandre Lacazette’s goal that secured a point for the Gunners.

FOX Sports Asia looks back at the top 5 talking points on one of the biggest games in the Premier League this season.

5. Sead Kolasinac is like a new signing

That game could have gone either way but we came back courageously to keep at least one point at the Emirates tonight 👊🏼 Really enjoyed my first League game in a great #Gunners team 👌🏼 #ARSLIV #COYG #gibgäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/wLdgBkeayl — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) November 3, 2018

The left-back position has been an area of much concern for Arsenal throughout this season. Unai Emery tried quite a few but ultimately was left disappointed seeing the performances. But the return from injury for Sead Kolasinac has been a brilliant news for Arsenal.

The problems in the left side of defence for Arsenal reached such problematic instances that Emery had to use Granit Xhaka on the left of defence sometimes. But a first EPL start of the season for Kolasinac will be music to Emery’s ears. Throughout the match, the Bosnian did look a little rusty, but one has to bear it in mind that he is coming back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines and he indeed was rushed for this match since Nacho Monreal missed out once again. Kolasinac’s work rate up and down the pitch was reasons for massive applause from the Gunners fans. He tracked back to deny Mohamed Salah quite a few times and was his true self, going further up the pitch. Kolasinac’s comeback will be like a new signing for Emery.

4. Fabinho fails to impress



When Jurgen Klopp acquired the services of Fabinho from AS Monaco, everyone thought the Brazilian would build up a brilliant double pivot for Liverpool at the middle of the park. But three months into the season, Fabinho has been failing to cement his place in the starting lineup. A lot has to go down to his injuries, but when he was back from those relapses, he still wasn’t in contention to start for Klopp. But two brilliant performances against Red Star Belgrade and Cardiff City convinced Klopp to start the Brazilian. But Fabinho failed to capitalise on the chance.

The Brazilian was looking like a shadow of his old self. Tackling and distribution are the two things that he has specialised on and he was failing to do the basics right. He was very fortunate not to see a second yellow, underlining how mediocre he was. He failed t linkup with Salah and co. He was also lacklustre in helping out Virgil Van Dijk and the defence. Overall, a pretty bad day at the office for him.

3. James Milner is a Premier League Legend

One simply doesn’t mention the words Milner and Legend in one sentence. But after all these years, one really has to understand that Milner has done everything there is to be labeled as a Premier League Legend. From his goalscoring days at Aston Villa to be the veteran and being the Captain of Liverpool against Arsenal, Milner has swapped from being a winger to a midfield orchestrator brilliantly.

Against Arsenal, Milner lashed home his 50th goal in the Premier League. His goalscoring ratio maybe well off for someone who used to be a winger, but one has to realise the massive shift he has had to make and the sacrifices he has had to deal with to be where he is now. Even with the likes of Naby Keita and Fabinho coming in, Milner still remains an almost undisputed starter for Klopp. All the more reasons to give credit to the man where it’s due, for all these years.

2. Leno fails to capitalise on his chance

When Arsenal signed him back in this summer, everyone thought Bernd Leno would be the undisputed number one for Arsenal this season, given that David Ospina left and Petr Cech was way off-form last season. But Leno has failed to capitalise on the chances he has had.

Against Liverpool, the German stopper looked pretty shaky from the get-go. He didn’t command the Dbox like what a proper keeper would be doing, he came in to gather balls that Roberto Firmino and Co. got in first. Leno was lucky to not concede more than one given Salah and Co. were a bit out of form this season in front of goal. But it indeed was the German who was at fault for Milner’s goal, failing to punch the ball away from danger from the cross. With performances like these, don’t be surprised to see Peter Cech being brought back in between the sticks by Emery.

1. Referees cost Liverpool the game



After VAR and goal-line technology came into football, everyone thought the days of teams being denied wins by referees were done and dusted. But that was certainly not the case at the Emirates tonight.

When the ball came in for Firmino, Sadio Mane was offside. But the Senegalese did not interfere in the play. Firmino’s chip hit the woodwork as Mane bundled home the winner. When Firmino touched the ball, Mane was behind him, meaning he was onside. But when the ball went in, the linesman threw up the offside flag, denying Liverpool a goal. This ended up being the decisive factor as Liverpool had to go home with just one point whereas it should have been all three for Klopp’s men.