Two of the Premier League’s candidates for the October Player of the Month award were on target but Marcus Rashford netted the winner.

Marcus Rashford scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United came from behind to triumph 2-1 at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Rashford had already missed a golden opportunity on the rebound when Ashley Young’s free-kick hit the crossbar, but he came up trumps for Jose Mourinho’s men at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Paul Pogba’s left-wing cross was chested down by the England forward, who kept his composure to fire past Asmir Begovic and earn United their first away league win in three attempts.

Anthony Martial earlier levelled for United, scoring for the fourth Premier League game in a row, as Bournemouth’s fine start – Callum Wilson scoring an early opener – counted for nothing.

David de Gea had already made a good save with his legs to deny Ryan Fraser when Wilson’s sixth Premier League goal of the season and 50th strike for the club gave Bournemouth a deserved 11th-minute lead.

After a Bournemouth corner was half-cleared, a superb Lewis Cook pass sent Stanislas through in the right channel and his low cross was perfect for Wilson to tuck away past De Gea.

Martial’s hot streak continued with the equaliser in the 35th minute, the forward slotting home a pass from Sanchez, who started for United in the absence of injured striker Romelu Lukaku.

Bournemouth started the second half on top and De Gea reacted quickly to save an instinctive flicked finish from the again impressive David Brooks, then Martial’s clever play sent Luke Shaw through but the left-back was denied by Begovic.

Young’s free-kick struck the woodwork but Rashford should have converted the rebound, instead seeing his effort blocked by Nathan Ake, with Brooks clearing off the line as Pogba tried to turn the ball home.

Rashford made amends with a dramatic 92nd-minute winner, however, collecting a Pogba cross and keeping cool to snatch the points with his first Premier League goal since September.

What does it mean? United find battling spirit

Mourinho said pre-match that United cannot consider themselves in the title race until they fight their way back into the top four, but his players collected a vital three points at the start of a tough week of fixtures. Bournemouth were the better side for much of the contest but United are only two points outside the Champions League spots after Rashford’s strike.

Lukaku’s injury thrust more responsibility on Martial and he did not shirk it, scoring his fifth Premier League goal in four appearances to get United back on level terms. He is quickly becoming the most important player for Mourinho, having appeared destined to leave the club.

Matic becoming a problem

Nemanja Matic is one of Mourinho’s most trusted on-field lieutenants but the Serbia midfielder struggled to cope with Bournemouth’s inventive passing and movement. Matic has always lacked pace but he was caught out on a number of occasions, giving his manager a headache.

10 – No player has been involved in more @premierleague goals this season than Callum Wilson (6 goals, 4 assists – level with Eden Hazard). Perfect. #BOUMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2018

European action for United as Mourinho’s men head to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday, returning to domestic duty for the Manchester derby four days later. Bournemouth are away to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.