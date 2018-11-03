Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and David de Gea refuse to sign new contracts

In what comes as frustrating news to Manchester United fans, star duo Anthony Martial and David De Gea have reportedly refused to sign new long-term contracts with the club.

The Daily Star claims that Manchester United are desperate to tie down the pair along with few other players to significant deals, but have been left in the cold by De Gea and Martial, who perhaps want to assess the situation around Old Trafford before making a concrete decision.

Both Martial and De Gea have contracts only applicable till 2019 with an option of another year, after which they become free agents, and United will be looking to either make them stay or if they continue not to cooperate, try and sell them for a significant sum.

Reports of a rift in the locker room with manager Jose Mourinho have been doing the rounds for a long time, and Anthony Martial, in particular, has emerged as a player dissatisfied with his playing time. De Gea, on the other hand, has a number of clubs interested in him owing to his exploits in recent seasons at Man United.

