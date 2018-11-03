Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool’s January transfer window targets

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed the club’s plan for the upcoming January transfer window. Liverpool had spent over £160 million in the summer in transfers.

Klopp’s Liverpool are currently second on the Premier League table only on goal difference. They are performing exceedingly well in all the departments as well, but that has never stopped a top club from trying their hands in the January window.

However, the German manager is convinced that the Reds are not interested in making a signing in the winter window until something ‘crazy’ happens.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out any big-money January transfer window splashes… unless he has an injury nightmare. He is content with his squad, saying he has “two in each position – three sometimes, and even four.” https://t.co/6e3zH2OAgd — lfcstuff (@Stufflfc_) November 3, 2018

“If crazy things happen then maybe we have to think new but I don’t expect that,” Klopp said as per Liverpool Echo.

“At the moment it doesn’t look like we will be too busy but it all depends on injuries and things like that. In the moment we have each position twice, three times and sometimes four times covered. I don’t think there is any reason to try to do something really big like bring in another striker.

“We have all that we need. Our job now is to use the quality that we have and to work with it because one player doesn’t change it.”