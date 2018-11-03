Leicester City players to attend Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral in Thailand

After their fixture against Cardiff this Saturday, Leicester City FC squad are set to fly to Thailand to attend to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s funeral.

Reports say that the players will be in the Southeast Asian nation for 36 hours. They will be there to pay respects to the club owner, visiting the temple where he rests.

It is to note that Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash on October 27, 2018 just a few moments after the aircraft lifted off from King Power Stadium in what most probably been an accident.

Leicester City supporters attending Saturday’s Premier League fixture at Cardiff City will receive a free breakfast and a special tribute t-shirt in honour of the Club’s late chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 2, 2018

Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is a Thai businessman who took the reigns as owner of Leicester Football Club back in August 2010.

His tenure as owner has been most memorable when Leicester City won the 2015-16 Premier League title against a 5000/1 odds making their journey one of the greatest Cinderella runs ever in the history of modern sports.