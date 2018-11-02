Jose Mourinho introduces bizarre rule, bans Manchester United players from talking about Premier League title

When you play for Manchester United, Premier League title talks are never far behind – that is until now.

Reports revealed that United manager Jose Mourinho has banned any talk linking the Red Devils to the Premier League title race as they set their eyes on a different target.

At the moment, the Old Trafford club sit eighth in the league, and are nine points behind leaders Manchester City.

It seems that the Portuguese manager wants United to crack the top four spots first before they can resume targeting the Premier League crown.

United have endured a poor start to the league so far already losing three league games so far and only winning five out of a possible 10 matches. However, they’ve been better the last three games, securing seven out of a possible nine points.

Mourinho is quoted saying: “When you are outside the top four I don’t think you should speak about title, when you are top four you can look up, see the distance, look to the fixtures, to the calendar, you can look to the situation at the moment, injuries, suspension, form and then you can feel it.

“But in this moment we are outside top four so the point is now to get the points we need to try and be in the end of December in a better position than we are in now, at this moment.”

Mourinho continued to share the team’s morale, admitting they’re feeling better about themselves now. He said: “The mood is fine, our last couple of weeks was positive.

“Let’s say second half against Newcastle then the match against Chelsea.

“Against Juventus was really hard and the team fought hard, so was not, apart from the result, a negative performance.

“Then another positive, and in some moments very positive, game against Everton.

“So the mood is positive, is fine.”