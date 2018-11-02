5 things that have happened since Liverpool last won the league

It has been a long time since Liverpool last won the league in 1990. Heck, even I wasn’t born at the time so it is safe to admit that no Liverpool fans of my generation have witnessed their club lift the Premier League title.

A lot has changed since the Reds lifted the English top division title. And here are 5 such things.

#5 The Leicester City story

This one must hurt the Scousers. Leicester City, since 1990, have been promoted to the top division, then relegated, then promoted again, then relegated twice to find themselves in League One.

After that, they got promoted twice and found themselves back in the Premiership, barely escaped promotion and then went on to win the league in 2015-16.

#4 The Schmeichel connection

Apropos to the earlier fact, this is also something connected to Leicester City. After Liverpool won the league in 1990, Peter Schmeichel joined Manchester United and won five league titles with the Red Devils.

And then in 2015-16, his son Kasper Schmeichel won the league with Leicester City. A gap of an entire generation and yet nothing in there for Liverpool.

#3 4/5 of the squad was born

When looking from this angle, this somewhat hurts the most. Only five Liverpool players were on this earth when Liverpool won their last league title.

Jordan Henderson was born a month after Liverpool finished as the league leaders while James Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana, Simon Mignolet and Dejan Lovren were the only ones alive at the time as toddlers.

#2 Complete transformation of Europe

The entire map of Europe has changed since the last time Liverpool won the league. East and West Germany broke down the wall and coalesced 5 months after the Reds last won the league.

New countries like Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Armenia et al. were formed after the Soviet Union broke down. The likes of Czechoslovakia and Serbia-Montenegro also split to form different countries. Croatia, too, was born after Liverpool last won the league.

#1 Name changes

A lot has changed in the world of football as well. In fact, the league in which Liverpool is also not the same as it was before. When Liverpool last won a league title, the top division in England was known as Football League First Division before it was changed to the Premier League in 1992.

So, technically, Liverpool have NEVER won the Premier League. Also, the European Cup was changed to the Champions League, the UEFA Cup became UEFA Europa League and the Intercontinental Cup has become the Club World Cup.