Premier League: Manchester United are already lining up David De Gea’s replacement for the summer

As the Manchester United and David De Gea saga continues, it appears like the Red Devils are now looking for a potential replacement if their goalkeeper leaves.

Reports have surfaced that Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Mat Ryan is the Old Trafford club’s new target and is set to replace the Spaniard if he leaves.

It seems United are ready to give De Gea a new deal but the 27-year-old is holding back from signing which resulted in the team management to look elsewhere.

With that, Ryan’s name is a surprise inclusion in United’s targets but the Australian has done well for Brighton since his arrival in 2017.

Moving from Valencia for £5 million, Ryan has had plenty of experience, also playing for Club Brugge for two years and being named as the best keeper in Belgium during his stint with the team.

With Ryan’s help, Brighton are now 11th in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

