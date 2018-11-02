Salah knew he wanted Liverpool move in 2012

Mohamed Salah had eyed a move to Liverpool since 2012 when he left Egypt to join Basel.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah revealed he knew he wanted to join the Premier League giants more than six years ago.

Salah made the switch to Anfield from Roma last year, establishing himself as one of the world’s best forwards with 44 goals in his first season.

But the Egypt international said he had eyed a move to Liverpool since 2012, when he left his homeland to sign for Basel.

“It was when I went to Basel from Egypt, I had a plan in my mind that I would hopefully one day come to Liverpool,” Salah told the club’s website.

“There was a chance before, but at the time it didn’t work for both sides.

“When there was interest again last year, I was very interested in coming to Liverpool straight away in my head, but you also have to see what the plan for you is and how you will fit into it. Here I am now.”

“To play at Anfield is different. Always for me – even now – to play at Anfield is something different in terms of your emotions. The fans push you forward a lot and you feel the love from them.” @MoSalah exclusive: My Liverpool FC firsts — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 1, 2018

Salah starred for Liverpool last season and, despite making a slower start to 2018-19, he has seven goals in 14 games.

The 26-year-old has also developed a strong friendship with defender Dejan Lovren and Salah described how that bond had formed.

“I obviously met Dejan when I first started at Melwood and in the second week of pre-season we started to talk a little bit, but we became closer when we went to Dubai on a mid-season break and then Marbella for the first time for a training camp,” Salah said.

“Now we are always joking together, we’re very close friends now and like to have fun.

“He is always posting jokes about me on social media, but I like it. In fact, I always tell him I am making him famous in Egypt when he publishes a picture with me in it.

“He is a great guy.”