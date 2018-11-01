5 Premier League stars in danger of being sold in January transfer window

As we hurtle headlong into another winter transfer window, players, coaches and agents are already positioning themselves for business to be done from January 1, 2019.

Though the transfers done at the beginning of each year tend to pale into comparison with the busier summer window, there are a few Premier League players that could be on the move once the clock hits midnight on December 31.

Paul Pogba

It’s no secret that the World Cup-winning Frenchman wants out of Manchester United.

The treatment that he’s received at the hands of Jose Mourinho has been played out in the public eye, and though things have gone quiet on the transfer front at this present moment, there’s little doubt that Pogba will ensure Mino Raiola does everything possible to get him away from Old Trafford as quickly as practicable.

With Barcelona rumoured to be interested, and Ousmane Dembele a potential makeweight in any deal, don’t be surprised if this one happens.

Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle’s talisman is something of an acquired taste. On his day he’s as good as any midfielder in the English top flight, but his temperament still does leave a lot to be desired.

One thing is abundantly clear, however, and that is he’s far too good for a Magpies side who look destined for the drop – again.

He’s made no secret of returning to his roots in London, and with Jack Wilshere still not over his injury worries, West Ham, Shelvey’s first ever club as an academy prospect and somewhere his father Ricky worked for a number of years, appears to be the most likely destination.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez

Staying in east London, Chicharito’s time is definitely up at the Hammers. The Mexican is well out of the first-team picture now, with Manuel Pellegrini overlooking him at every possible opportunity.

Though he’s a little heavier now than in his pomp, at 30 years of age he still has much to give, and his eye for goal hasn’t diminished. A mid-to-bottom half of the table team would potentially suit the Mexican who just needs minutes to rekindle his form.

Aaron Ramsey

Having just been told in person why the offer of a new long-term contract was taken back off of the negotiating table, Ramsey knows that this season at Arsenal will be his last.

It’s been generally accepted that the Welshman will move on in the summer, however, with interest in him steadily rising, there’s every possibility that a January move could happen.

To his credit, Ramsey has ensured that his level of performance and professionalism remains as good as it ever was, but his mind will already be elsewhere.

If the carrot is dangled in January, he will be off six months earlier than planned.

Daniel Sturridge

He’s had his fair share of injury problems, but Daniel Sturridge has shown in a handful of brief cameos for Liverpool this season that he’s still ‘got it.’

The problem for the striker is that his contract will shortly come to an end and there’s simply no chance that he will dislodge any one of Mane, Firmino or Salah from their lofty perch.

Like Javier Hernandez at West Ham, he doesn’t need to be put out to pasture just yet and will score goals wherever he’s handed time on the pitch.