The resurgence of Anthony Martial

With Anthony Martial’s goal against Everton at the weekend making him top scorer for Manchester United this season, we take a look at how the youngster has turned into the main man for Mourinho’s United.

“Everything”, Jose Mourinho emphatically answered in his post match press conference following United’s win over Everton, when asked what Anthony Martial had improved leading to his current run of form. A clear sign of his confidence in the man United made the most expensive teenager in football when they signed him 3 years ago.

A remarkable turnaround for someone who Mourinho was reportedly looking to cash in on the summer, only to be stopped by the upper echelons of the Old Trafford hierarchy, afraid of the player he might go on to become.

Martial’s situation at Old Trafford is a rather curious one with the player bursting on to the scene – top scoring with 17 goals in his first season at the club. Jose Mourinho’s arrival was only going to make him better, or so one thought before his second season turned out the complete opposite, culminating with him relegated to the bench by the end of it.

His third year started brightly as he won his place back into the team, only to have the manager unceremoniously put him back onto the bench following Alexis Sanchez’s arrival. He has won his place back in the side at the start of his fourth campaign in Manchester and his story so far has not been entirely of his own doing.

Most United goals and Assists since Sir Alex left

Goals

54 – Wayne Rooney

41 – Anthony Martial

41 – Juan Mata

Assists:

44 – Wayne Rooney

34 – Juan Mata

26 – Anthony Martial

Mourinho alluded as much to this situation, saying, “When the players are playing bad, when the players are playing well it’s my responsibility. Or, we go to the middle, which I think is fair, and say when a player plays bad it’s half me, and half the player, and the same when a player plays well.”

While he was the one who let him out of the team, it was only fair game as he has given the youngster his due by allowing him to win his place back.

But what exactly has been key to Martial’s improvement since he has been back into the team?

One argument is that he was never out of form in the first place. Following Sanchez’s arrival in January, Martial was shunted out to the right to make room for the Chilean, a position he tends to struggle in, not being a natural crosser of the ball. Indeed, his return to the side this season has been in his favoured left-hand side position – owing to a continuation of Sanchez’s sub-par performances and Martial has duly repaid the manager’s faith in him.

There have, however, seemingly been other off-field reasons as well behind his resurgence including a thawing of relations with the manager. The Frenchman was criticized by Mourinho and fined by the club for prolonged absence from training following the birth of his child during pre-season, as Martial extended his leave without informing the club.

Martial responded with an Instagram post captioned “My family will always come first.”, something which might have further irked the manager. The warmth between the two, however, has returned in the recent weeks as Mourinho noticeably stepped onto the pitch to pat Martial, before the pair shared a warm laugh and a hug during his two goal-salvo at Stamford Bridge. “Things were not tense between us, to begin with.”, added Martial after the game as he looked to cool things down even further. Clear signs of player and coach very much at ease with each other.

The statistics make for even better readings as Martial is already United’s top scorer for the season ahead of Romelu Lukaku, while he is almost halfway through his tally for last season of 9 goals in the Premier League, a figure he took until January to reach last season. He now has 4 goals in three games following the last match day and hasn’t been a flat track bully either – rescuing United from perilous positions by scoring the equalizer against Newcastle, what almost seemed to be the winner at Chelsea and finally the second against Everton that ultimately led to United’s narrow victory.

He is getting recognition from his peers too – speaking in the aftermath of Martial’s most recent goal, Nemanja Matic said, “Sometimes I don’t think he understands how good he is. Sometimes he is quick, he is good with the ball, he can run. He has everything that a Manchester United football player needs. Sometimes I don’t think he understands that. If I had his ability with the ball and I was as quick as him then I wouldn’t pass to anyone and I would score every game!”

Thus, following a couple of stop-start campaigns at the Theatre of Dreams which culminated in him being dropped from the French squad for the World Cup, this finally looks to be the season for Anthony Martial to make his mark.

And as Matic himself said, sometimes the man just doesn’t understand how good he actually is.