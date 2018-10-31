Watch: New footage emerges of Leicester City’s owner’s helicopter crashing into the ground

As people continue to mourn following the passing of five people, including football club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, involved in the Leicester City helicopter tragedy, new footage emerged which give adds to a new detail on the horrific crash.

Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter can be seen on the pitch at King Power Stadium looking to ascend to leave.

However, only moments from clearing off the stadium, it spirals out of control and eventually crashes outside the area.

Along with Srivaddhanaprabha was his ex-beauty queen PA Nursara Suknamai. Employee Kaveporn Punpare was also in the doomed aircraft.

Lastly, pilots Izabela Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer were also aboard and no one survived the crash.

There have been various videos presented to the public, but this new footage offers a different perspective as it shows new moments leading up to the crash.

Since the accident, there has been an outpouring support for the team owner and everyone who lost their lives as supporters bring flowers and share a quiet moment to remember those who have passed.

The video can be seen here: