Top three surprise packages in the English Premier League this season

The 2018-19 English Premier League season is almost one-third done and dusted and teams like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are leading the fierce race. However, there are quite a few surprise packages in the Premier League.

Almost week in week out, performances from these teams are earning massive plaudits. The top teams are performing alright, but these surprise packages are adding most zest and spice to the season. FOX Sports Asia looks back at three of the most impressive sides in the Premier League this season outside the top 6.

1. AFC Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has always been considered as the next big thing in the world of British managers. When he guided The Cherries to the Premier League, many thought Bournemouth would be fighting relegation until they give up in the battle. For the start of life in the top tier of English football, that indeed was the case for Bournemouth. But ever since the past few seasons, they have made a big shift from being a team in the bottom half of the table to being one challenging for European football. And seeing how they are playing this season, it will not be surprising to see them achieving exactly that.

Bournemouth after 10 games in the Premier League: 2017/18: 7 points

2018/19: 20 points

Points difference: +13 Eddie Howe deserves huge amounts of credit. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Gs13AeCsrY — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 29, 2018

This season, Bournemouth are stationed at 6th in the table, something that might have been almost unimaginable back in the days. The best feature of the Cherries has to be that they are not afraid to spend on departments they lack in depth of rather than going blindly for attacking players. The big money signings of Jefferson Lerma and Nathan Ake prove exactly that. If something is not broken, why fix it- this seems to be the motto of Eddie Howe and he is succeeding brilliantly in that department. The overall combination of the team is very impressive. What catches the eye, even more, is that their core of the team is still unchanged, showing the belief Howe has from his players. It just goes to show that the Cherries are determined to stick together and rally behind their manager who clearly has a vision with the club. And if this season’s start is anything to go by, this might very well be the season Europe gets to know what England has known of Eddie Howe. Don’t sleep on Bournemouth just yet.

2. Watford FC

Javi Gracia had a pretty torrid start to life in England last season. They finished 14th in the table. When Gracia started this season with more or less the same side that avoided relegation by a little margin, not many would have had high hopes from them. Not even the core Watford supporters would have backed their Spanish manager. But what Gracia’s men have shown this season is beyond remarkable.

A successful season so far for @WatfordFC – their best ever start to a #PL campaign! Standout moments from Matchweek 10 ➡️ https://t.co/V0ra8WDLfq pic.twitter.com/kVRt4lrdnX — Premier League (@premierleague) October 30, 2018

Watford’s journey this season has been nothing short of brilliant. With the likes of Roberto Pereyra, Troy Deeney firing in on all cylinders, the Hornets are well and truly underway this season. There was a time when Watford was only one of the three teams with 100% winning record at the start of the season, rubbing shoulders with Liverpool and Chelsea. They achieved something not even Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were capable of. After a slight dip in form, Watford is now down to 7th in the table. But they have shown life after their latest victory against Huddersfield. If Gracia can keep inspiring the team of such heights, there might be some Hornets buzzing in Europe next season.

3. Wolverhampton Wanderers

When Wolves gained promotion this season after quite some time in the second division, many great things were expected of the team. Nuno’s men had some serious talents in their ranks and they had, arguably, the best transfer window in England. They kept on signing promising players. But the signings of the likes of Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho showed Nuno’s knowledge of football. The former Valencia manager knew it would not be possible to impress England with just a bunch of youngsters. And the signings of these veterans started to bore fruit soon.

Nuno= God’s gift to Wolverhampton Wanderers! — Alan Brindley-T (@mralanbrindley) October 21, 2018

Wolves became the first team to deny Guardiola’s men a win in this season’s Premier League. Wolves are one of those ‘Hipster’ teams if you like. With the likes of Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro; Nuno’s men are lighting up the Premier League. They are up to 10th in the table already and in a season many thought they might be finding it hard to find their feet after being away from the most competitive league in the world. But Nuno’s men are proving everyone wrong. And they might very well be an outsider for European places this season.