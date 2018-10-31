Who Tottenham currently are is harming Mauricio Pochettino

When Mauricio Pochettino spoke about his frustration about the Tottenham job in the build-up to the Manchester City game, it was a clear sign of the fact that things at the club aren’t going as right as they should be. Not just in terms of what Pochettino wants and desires, but in terms of how the charted out plans aren’t going the way should have.

With the stadium costs now rising about 600 million pounds and the debts rising, Spurs’ balancing act seems to have now become a restriction act for Pochettino. He was certainly made aware of the club’s tight financial parameters when he took the job and although he did do extremely well when subjected to those parameters, but it has come to a point where staying at Spurs is harming Pochettino’s reputation.

Tottenham still have nine first-team players yet to return from the World Cup and have no new signings. Their last three pre-season results: Beat Roma 4-1

Drew with Barcelona 2-2

Beat AC Milan 1-0 Pochettino: “I want to congratulate all the academy coaches and staff.” pic.twitter.com/lUqYnI89ID — bet365 (@bet365) August 1, 2018

The failure of making any summer signings came because of the club’s stadium plans and there was no real guarantee of how much it would cost. To remain on the safer side, the club did not make any new signing. The timing of it though, was critical. At the back of a World Cup campaign that has made many of Spurs’ top stars look tired, the club is suffering from restrictions they just can’t avoid.

They’re walking on a tightrope where the only way to go is forward, without caring about what’s around them. Because they know that eventually, they will get their feet at the top of the building. But it seems as though the top of the building is still pretty far. And although, the tightrope is very tight and then, it could still get even more tight going forward.

Amidst all that, it is Pochettino who is getting burnt. While Spurs too are, but the budget they have had gives them no right to be the most consistent team in England over the last four seasons. Their net spent of around 25 million pounds is nothing compared to the other members of the top six and if not for Pochettino, Spurs may not have been as good as they are currently.

“The job he has done is unbelievable”@Carra23 believes Mauricio Pochettino has hugely overachieved at Spurs with the budget he has. Watch #MNF live on Sky Sports PL or follow: https://t.co/M7lVhopwKi pic.twitter.com/DCbvXlzfJX — Sky Sports MNF (@SkySportsMNF) October 29, 2018

Pochettino has brought the best out of the given set of players while balancing everything. Under a tight budget and a tight wage bill, he’s made Spurs a very formidable side. The way they fought and played against Manchester City showed that.

The situation of the club today is very tough for a manager. With players tired and yet to be as fit as he would want, with no signings at all, questions will be asked of Pochettino if things go wrong. People already question his inability to manage games the way managers like Diego Simeone do and they have already begun questioning if he is made for a top club where he would win trophies.

It could be down to the fact that Pochettino indeed isn’t as good, but the situation at Spurs hardly helps him. If the World Cup hadn’t existed and Spurs were still at White Hart Lane, he could have won the Premier League with Tottenham. Largely because the financial situation would be much better and miles more favorable. Questions would not have been asked of his ability to win titles and manage games.

Carragher is right, Pochettino is basically a genius. We’ll probably only properly appreciate the job he’s done once he’s gone and we revert to the mean under ENIC constraints. pic.twitter.com/cBzE4ngacO — Bankrupt (@bankruptspurs) October 29, 2018

One thing is for sure that Spurs have never had an experienced leader in the side. They undoubtedly are a brilliant team, but a lack of a leader exposes their soft-underbelly. What could Pochettino have done to resolve it? Go out and buy that experienced leader. But today, he can’t. Because the situation doesn’t allow him to. If he does go out and spend on an experienced leader, the finances could well collapse.

Once the finances collapse, the performances on the pitch will come down. And Pochettino will be blamed because he’s the manager.

If he is stuck with the current batch of players, he and the players will have to perform better than they have. Because questions have been raised about whether they are the real deal or not, after being thereabouts for three seasons now. The tag of being ‘bottlers’ is coming back with them and if they stay where they are, the players would feel like getting a move on.

And it will be fair to say that the squad now does consist of top-class players. Including Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son, Mousa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Kieran Trippier and Hugo Lloris. Although Spurs have tied Alli down to a new deal, they can’t do that to every player on that list. And with their stature now increasing, the players would demand more money. Alderweireld was keen on a move in the summer, but didn’t move. If he does move, it would come as encouragement for the others.

I’m hearing Alderweireld to United in January…. — Stel (@theonlyst3l) October 29, 2018

And once they leave, the performances will dip. Bringing fresh faces in would mean that the news players would take time in coming close to the person they are replacing was.

Perhaps, it all comes down to Daniel Levy- the most shrewd negotiator in English football. He handed Pochettino a new contract to make sure that he stays at the club during his tough phase. And that does signal the fact that he will be given enough guarantees and time if the club doesn’t perform to the level that it has over the last four seasons.

Bigger and perhaps better jobs could come to Pochettino, but he has to keep going at Spurs. At the end of this tightrope, they will hit the top of the building. He just has to look straight up ahead and keep going.