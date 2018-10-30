Real Madrid are in the midst of a dismal run, prompting Julen Lopetegui to get the sack. Meanwhile speculation broke out that under fire and misfiring Los Blancos’ Welsh forward Gareth Bale is heading back to Tottenham next season.

If the current mood within the Real camp is to be observed and based upon, it is a probability that the former Spurs star could be wanting to hit the exit doors, especially with the latest criticism from former player and manager Jorge Valdano regarding Bale’s price tag and the alleged poor performances by the player to justify such a transfer cost.

Former Real Madrid manager and player Jorge Valdano has gone in on Gareth Bale! “We continue to measure Bale based on his price, His price tag has created a fantasy that he is a world superstar” pic.twitter.com/ihmhCPz6xU — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 29, 2018

Not only that, some reports surface that point to Bale as one of the main reasons why Lopetegui has been sacked.

But, a return to North London?

The idea is too much a mouthwatering one for Tottenham fans to ignore especially with the possibility of playing alongside Harry Kane that could exponentially increase the Spurs’ ability to wreak havoc at the opposing defences.

Gareth Bale has been blamed for Julen Lopetegui’s sacking at Real Madrid 🗞 #Goteana pic.twitter.com/SfUS9bHyWn — Ghetto Radio (@GhettoRadio895) October 30, 2018

But it is what it is for now, just a speculation. And with about six months still to go, anything can still happen.

But for now, enjoy and dream of the possibilities, Spurs fans.