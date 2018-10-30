Premier League |

Spurs and Man City fans furious at sad state of Wembley pitch after American football fixture!

Tottenham Hotspur were condemned to a 1-0 defeat by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in the Premier League on Monday night. But despite their team losing out to one of the fellow title contenders, the Spurs fans were more concerned about the poor state of the pitch at Wembley, their temporary home.  

Spurs played Manchester City in a crucial Premier League match at the Wembley, England’s national stadium, on Sunday night. The game was played just a little over 24 hours after an NFL encounter ­between Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles at the same venue on Monday afternoon.

And the damage was there to be seen as the Spurs and City players kicked the ball over a heavily battered and bruised grass turf of the Wembley Stadium.

It made for a strange viewing for fans at the venue as well as for those on television sets at home as one of the standout Premier League fixtures of the season was played on a pitch that was covered in NFL markings, lacking grass cover at several places and almost reduced to dirt in ­areas near the touchline.

The Premier League match was originally scheduled to be held at Spurs’ new stadium — the New White Hart Lane — but was moved back to Wembley following construction delays in their new home.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Kevin Friend, the referee for the game, “was seen walking around the pitch two hours before kick off, testing to see how the ball rolled on the scarred surface. It was clear within minutes of the first half that the ravaged area near the dugouts was considerably firmer than the grassy sections that had survived Sunday’s proceedings.”

Spurs were also forced to play their Champions League game against Barcelona on a damaged pitch after the stadium hosted an Anthony Joshua fight.

In the final of three NFL games played in London this season, Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by Fulham owner Shahid Khan, were beaten 24-18 by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

However, Tottenham supporters won’t be a happy lot, especially considering that their new £1 billion stadium is expected to host NFL games in the near future!

