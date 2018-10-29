Paul Pogba’s penalty run-up has, once again, become the talk of the town. The Manchester United midfielder is the designated penalty-taker for them but his awfully slow run-up backfires sometimes, as it (almost) did yesterday.

United returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Everton at Old Trafford with Pogba putting in one of his better displays this season, bagging a goal and an assist. The Frenchman stepped up to take the penalty after Anthony Martial was brought down by Idrissa Gueye in the box.

His run-up, though, like his last few penalties, was exceptionally slow and when he did manage to shoot the ball, Jordan Pickford guessed the direction and saved it. Luckily for Pogba, however, the ball fell back to him and he slotted it in for the United opener.

Martial doubled the home side’s lead in second half with a stunning strike from the edge of the box, which has now become a trademark Martial finish.

Post the match, a hilarious video emerged, comparing Pogba’s penalty run up with Usain Bolt’s 100-metre sprint and as it turns out, the Jamaican covered the distance faster than Pogba took to hit is penalty yesterday.

Usain Bolt ran the 100m in less time than it took Paul Pogba to ‘run up’ for his penalty. pic.twitter.com/1s67WOHWhx — Jordan Elgott (@JElgott) October 28, 2018

United manager Jose Mourinho suggested in his post-match conference that Pogba might benefit with a change in his penalty-taking approach.

“I like the player that say, ‘I want to take it.’ But Paul, can he improve? I think he can. Maybe he has to change his approach, but I don’t want him to change his mental approach.

“The goalkeepers know his running up style, they don’t move and they are waiting for his decision, so he has to learn from that. But, for me, the most important thing is he wants to go again.”