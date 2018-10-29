Pogba to consider changing penalty approach after Pickford save

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes it might be time to heed calls for a change to his spot-kick method.

Paul Pogba conceded he may scrap his bizarre penalty technique after getting “lucky” with the opening goal in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Everton.

The 25-year-old scored with a fortuitous follow-up after Jordan Pickford saved his initial attempt from the spot midway through the first half at Old Trafford.

England goalkeeper Pickford revealed after the match that his understanding of Pogba’s “little trick” – which involves an elongated, stuttering run-up – made the save possible.

The World Cup winner also failed to convert in the victory at Burnley in September and admitted he may have to reassess the heavily debated approach.

“For sure I was lucky,” Pogba told Sky Sports. “But the most important thing is the goal went in. It was good for us and good for me.

“I always try to destabilise the goalkeeper and I always shoot like this. That’s how I know to take penalties.

“I might have to start to change it because maybe the goalkeepers start to know my steps.”

Pogba was involved in both United goals on Sunday, later teeing up Anthony Martial to hit what ultimately proved the winner.

Martial also drew the foul for Pogba’s spot-kick and the French forward, twice a scorer in last weekend’s draw with Chelsea, earned warm praise from his compatriot.

“Nobody should be surprised by how he is playing with his talent,” Pogba said of Martial.

“He is still very young and he is having more minutes. He is showing every week he has more confidence. Everybody knows Martial and today he showed the Martial touch.

“We needed to win. We needed points. I think in the last game against Chelsea we should have won. It was obviously two points dropped.

“This victory was very important to get us back toward the top of the league.