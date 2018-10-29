Jokanovic the right man for Fulham, says owner Khan

Slavisa Jokanovic continues to have the backing of Fulham owner Shahid Khan, who has asked for patience from the club’s fans.

Fulham owner Shahid Khan has lifted the pressure from Slavisa Jokanovic with a timely message of support for the club’s under-fire head coach.

Doubts over whether the London side can retain their place in the Premier League have steadily crept up across a poor first 10 fixtures.

The Cottagers have shipped an alarming 28 goals in that time and Saturday’s meek 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth extended their losing run to four matches.

Jokanovic, however, appears likely to be given time to rectify the situation after overhauling the squad that won promotion from the Championship last season.

“We have to come up with the team that’s going to move us forward. But again, I’m very optimistic,” Khan told Sky Sports.

“The fans, the supporters, I want them to remember last year we were at the bottom of the Championship table. Really, not too many people had hope for us to get promoted.

“I have faith in the players and Slav to keep us up. Slav’s our guy.

“It was not a good day for us obviously [on Saturday]. I spent quite a bit of time with him and I have all the confidence in Slav.”

Fulham visit Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Thursday before a trip to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town.