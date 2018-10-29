Jose Mourinho slams Romelu Lukaku, reveals reason for dropping striker

Manchester United fans were caught by surprise when team news for the Everton match came to light. It was revealed that Jose Mourinho had decided to drop Romelu Lukaku, who the Portuguese then slammed in his pre-match interview.

To say that things aren’t going well at Manchester United would be an understatement. In truth, the Red Devils have suffered yet another fall from grace and the signs of recovery shown last season have well and truly diminished.

There is an overall negative atmosphere at Old Trafford due to several disappointing results, as well as, a ‘boring’ brand of football. What has made the situation even worse is the ongoing conflict between Jose Mourinho and some of his players. The former-Chelsea boss has made his feelings known about some of his underperforming players previously and has contributed to the overall negative feeling.

And the Portuguese was at it again, when he decided to slam striker Romelu Lukaku in his pre-match interview.

Mourinho on Lukaku: “The reason is that he is playing a lot of matches & lately not just not scoring goals but fundamentally not showing lots of confidence.“ #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) October 28, 2018

Mourinho told the interviewer that the Belgian striker has been given a lot of matches but hasn’t really delivered. He further stated that although the striker is not scoring, he is also displaying a lack of confidence.

The United head coach decided to replace Lukaku with Rashford, stating that the youngster “is the player with more matches, more appearances in the club in the past two-and-a-half years.”