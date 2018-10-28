Lukaku axed from Manchester United’s starting XI

Romelu Lukaku has been left out of Manchester United’s starting line-up to face his former employers Everton on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho has dropped underperforming striker Romelu Lukaku and recalled Fred for Manchester United’s home meeting with Everton in the Premier League.

Lukaku, scorer of four Premier League goals this term, has paid the price for an eight-game barren run in all competitions, with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Juan Mata preferred in a three-man attack.

Brazil midfielder Fred instead comes in for his first minutes since the 3-1 defeat away to West Ham on September 29.

United have won just one of their last seven competitive matches and caused Juventus few problems in a 1-0 loss in the Champions League in midweek.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva has named the same Everton side that overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 last weekend.