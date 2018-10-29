Chelsea produced an authoritative display to down Burnley 4-0 at the Turf Moor on Sunday, thanks to goals from Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The West London club move to second in the Premier League table after their seventh win of the season — the latest all the more impressive taking into account that their star man Eden Hazard was uninvolved.

FOX Sports Asia lists out five major talking points from the 2017 champions’ thrashing of Sean Dyche’s men.

5. Kepa needs to improve; Hart lays down the marker

It was always going to take Kepa Arrizabalaga some time to adjust to the pace and physicality of the new league, but the price tag with which he arrived at Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao hasn’t helped in that process. The world’s costliest goalkeeper hasn’t made any huge blunders in England, but it is safe to say that he hasn’t been all that convincing in the Chelsea goal.

His decision-making while coming out for crosses and handling of the aerial threat leaves a lot to be desired and that is to be expected considering he is still adapting to the new league. But if he wanted to find someone to model himself on in the Premier League, he only had to look as far as the opposite goal where Joe Hart was impressive limiting the damage. If it wasn’t for the Englishman, Burnley would have been in for more embarrassment this afternoon.

4. No Hazard, no problem!

One name that was missing from the Chelsea starting 11 was that of Eden Hazard — perhaps the first name on Maurizio Sarri’s line up on a normal day. After missing midweek’s Europa League engagement against BATE, the Belgian once again was missing from action with a back injury. But it was not as if Chelsea were weakened by his absence!

Pedro, his replacement was forced to be withdrawn early due to an injury, but it was Willian who stepped up for Chelsea this time around. The Brazilian winger had a great outing against the Lancashire side and hit the woodwork in the 20th minute after played through by Morata and was a constant threat down the wings for the whole of 90 minutes.

However, he was rewarded for his fine effort in the 62nd minute when he scored a typical Willian goal picking up the ball out on the left before cutting inside and curling the ball past a hapless Hart and into the far corner. It was 3-0 to Chelsea and the result put beyond any doubt. However, it also proved that Chelsea might just not be a one-man army!

3. Morata gaining in confidence

Alvaro Morata has scored in back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since September 2017. Back in business. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/EMUMjmvVqa — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 28, 2018

Prefered to Olivier Giroud by Sarri for this encounter, the Spanish forward began the match producing a good save out of Hart and then went on to score the Chelsea opener with a fine finish after being fed by Barkley. It was his third goal in four matches for the Blues and it looks like, Morata is finally building up some confidence after all!

However, the 26-year-old was also guilty of missing at least two other chances in the game — the first a very poor finish after doing well with his turn to produce that opening and the other a header from very close range. Though he might still be some way off from being a prolific scorer, at least, the signs are that he is heading in the right direction.

2. Barkley the new Lampard?

Has Chelsea finally found a new Frank Lampard? That was the question on many a Chelsea fans’ lips after Barkley got their hopes up once again! After scoring the all-important equaliser against Manchester United last weekend, the English midfielder this time scored Chelsea’s second netting one from distance and drawing comparisons of club legend Frank Lampard.

Lampard was an outlet of goals from midfield during his long stay at Stamford Bridge and Barkley, acquired from Everton this January, is living up to his potential after a quiet season under Antonio Conte last time around. The young English midfielder has incredibly scored three and assisted three in his last three games for Chelsea and the fans would want the purple patch to continue!

3 – Ross Barkley is the first Englishman to score in three consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea since Frank Lampard in February 2013. Banked. pic.twitter.com/wNaTH5GvtD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2018

Fighting with Mateo Kovacic (on loan from Real Madrid) for a spot in that Chelsea midfield alongside Jorginho and N’golo Kante, Barkley looks to have won over Sarri with his recent performances and would expect to start again when Chelsea face Crystal Palace on November 4.

1. Chelsea make a statement of intent

Chelsea have pretty much flown under the radar compared to Manchester City and Liverpool this season, but it will be difficult to dismiss them as genuine title contenders after another dominant win in the Premier League this week.

Chelsea have remained unbeaten in their opening 10 games of a Premier League season for the third time: 🔵 2005/06

🔵 2014/15

🔵 2018/19 Good omen for Maurizio Sarri’s side. pic.twitter.com/Y4fmOJL8kp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 28, 2018

They have now gone 10 matches unbeaten in the Premier League and are yet to taste a defeat under the former Napoli manager. It looks like the Sarriball is kicking in at Stamford Bridge and impressive performances from even squad players prove the spirits are high in the Chelsea camp.

Pep Guardiola’s City might still prove to be too strong for them over the course of the season, but signs are that Sarri’s men will be there to make sure that the title race will go till the death in the 2018-19 Premier League season.