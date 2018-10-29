5 talking points from United’s 2-1 victory over Everton at Old Trafford

As United clung on to secure a much-needed victory at Old Trafford, we take a look at the talking points from the game as goals from Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba gave Jose Mourinho and his team some breathing space.

5. Lukaku benched but Rashford disappoints

As the team sheet came in an hour prior to kick off, there weren’t any surprises bar one as Mourinho named a completely unchanged lineup from the loss against Juventus – except for Romelu Lukaku who dropped to the bench – Fred coming in for the Belgian, who paid the price for going 8 games without a goal.

“The reason is he is playing lots of matches and lately, not just not scoring goals, but also not showing lots of confidence and sometimes we decide that the best thing for the players is to not be on the pitch, to be protected and away from the initial pressure.”, said Mourinho in his pre-match presser.

It was good news, however for Marcus Rashford as he was afforded a starting berth in his preferred centre-forward position. Rashford did little to stake his claim ahead of the Belgian, however, as he was anonymous for most parts of the game, not being involved heavily despite putting the ball in from an offside position in the first half.

The youngster missed a one-on-one in the second half after being sent through by Mata and was finally put out of his misery in the 64th minute as Lukaku was brought into the game for the man brought in to replace him, not doing particularly better though as he too, spurned a clear header to seal the game for United.

4. Pogba and Martial light up the game

The French duo, playing their 3rd game in 8 days showed little signs of tiredness as they ran Everton ragged. Martial started the game as bright as ever, beating his marker time and again as he set up Juan Mata for a free header before winning the penalty that put United 1-0 up.

He then went on to one-up his contribution in the first half as he curled a beautiful first time shot into the corner – surely one for Old Trafford to remember.

Unlike his countryman, Pogba started slowly but grew into the game and was fully into his stride by the time he tucked in United’s penalty for the opener. He took an incredible 10 second run up before having his penalty saved brilliantly by Jordan Pickford, with the rebound falling straight at his feet for him to put away. He then proceeded to set up Martial for United’s second of the night with a neat lay-off. Pogba had a moment of madness as well, giving up the ball for Everton’s late penalty given away by Chris Smalling, but will be forgiven for the time being as United clung on to secure a victory at full time.

Interestingly, both Pogba and Martial became joint top-scorers for United this season as they moved level on 5 goals for the season ahead of Lukaku on 4 goals, clearly showing how the impact they’ve had for the side this term.

3. Referee in focus as penalty derails Everton

Everton can be definitely be aggrieved with the referee for having wrongly awarded United the penalty which made it 1-0. Both sides looked equally threatening before the penalty kick-started United’s ascendancy. Idrissa Gueye took down Martial in the first half, or so it seemed until the replays followed, showing how Gueye got the ball first before Martial went down. It was the faintest of touches though, in the referee’s defence and seemed all but impossible to detect in real time.

Although the referee got his second crucial call correct – a stonewall penalty for Everton, the wrong call in the first half makes the call for VAR’s introduction in the league all the more louder as another potential result may have been altered by the lack of technology, with Everton ultimately losing by a single goal at Old Trafford.

2. United finally score first as no comeback required

Having gone behind for the last three matches running before getting into their stride, United ensured they took no undue pressure this once as they started excellently, going one goal up. They also ensured the momentum continued into the second half, as Old Trafford was treated to some breath-taking football in the second 45 minutes, Rashford and Pogba spurning clear opportunities which would have put them 4-0 up on the night before Everton’s late mini-resurgence temporarily halted their dominance. They even had the stats to match, taking 14 shots and dominating possession 53.6% to Everton’s 46.4%.

All in all, more of the United of old we are accustomed to and less of the bland displays we’ve seen in recent times.

1. Mourinho makes bold prediction in programme notes

Paul Pogba wasn’t all beautiful football as he gave away the ball for the ball from which Everton earned their penalty, which sparked hopes of a comeback for the visitors. United had looked largely comfortable until then before things started getting a little itchy. Mourinho looked doubly uncomfortable as Lukaku missed a free header after coming on before the 4th official put the board up to signal 6 minutes of added time, the same number as that at Stamford Bridge where United looked to have won before Chelsea scored in the last minute.

United huffed and puffed as Martial missed a late chance to seal the game for them but held on, however, to secure a much-needed victory for the men in red – drawing into focus Mourinho’s brave prediction in his pre-match notes, “I believe that at the end of December we will be in a completely different position in the table.”, wrote the Portuguese as he showed his belief in his side.

With Arsenal dropping points against Palace and City clashing with Spurs, later on, this could very well be the start of the period which leads them to the position Mourinho spoke about.