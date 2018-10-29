The news of a helicopter crash outside Leicester City’s King Power Stadium brought the football world to an immediate standstill. The scenes of the blazing fire around the crash site took many by shock, amidst fears about whether the club’s owner and chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was onboard. With Leicester confirming the Thai businessman’s death on Monday, we look at his contributions to the club and English football.

Perhaps, Vichai’s journey to what he went on to become was a one that he himself might not believe. After all his rise to prominence- to becoming one of Thailand’s biggest personalities is very striking. The name Srivaddhanaprabha highlights his prominence, as it was a name given to him by the King of Thailand.

It all started with a small duty-free shop in downtown Thailand in about 1989 and as years passed by, Srivaddhanaprabha’s prominence increased and his success and rise coincided with the rise of his club – Leicester City. The business was soon expanded to two airports in the country and Srivaddhanaprabha benefited from the huge influx of Chinese population in Thailand too. And during a period in football when a vast majority of football clubs owners and disliked by fans, Srivaddhanaprabha became a shining light, a pioneer for the others.

Lovingly called Khun Vichai, Srivaddhanaprabha’s takeover from Milan Mandaric at Leicester at 2010 was considered a gamble. The price at which the club was purchased was just 39 million pounds and it was nothing for a man who made a vast part of his fortune through the duty-free stores that have a monopoly at three of Thailand’s airports. By the time the takeover was completed, Leicester were well into their second consecutive Championship season- a campaign they went onto finish tenth in.

It was following that season that the rise began. Of not just the club, but for their owner too. When Khun Vichai’s Forbes valuation kept on rising, Leicester’s finishes in the Championship improved. When they finished sixth in the 2012-13 campaign, it was felt that they were ready for a push into the top three. And Khun Vichai signalled his long-term intent in keeping the club stable by converting about 103 million pounds of debts into shares.

When the Foxes finished top of the Championship in the 2013-14 season, Khun Vichai made a claim that many found strange. He said that he would spend 180 million pounds on players to take the club into the top five of the Premier League. It certainly seemed impossible by all means, considering the domination of the top six in England. But after a season in which they somehow avoided the drop, Leicester miraculously won the title after Khun Vichai had spent just 77 million pounds on players since his takeover in 2010.

It was also down to the fact that the Football League rules and regulations allowed clubs to only have maximum losses of 8 million pounds, Leicester’s losses had gone onto 20 million pounds. But the successes in the Championship nullified it all. But the management of the funds and continuously managing to connect with the Foxes’ fans made Khun Vichai stand out as the most popular club owner in the country.

While Leicester’s title winning campaign saw the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy and N’Golo Kante become household names, apart from Claudio Ranieri being hailed as a genius, Khun Vichai’s contributions and planning made it all possible. Arrangements were made to attach clappers to seats at the King Power stadium to make sure that the fans had the time of their lives every time they watched their club play. And the clappers were heard echoing across the stadium every time the club played at home, it became a vital part of the club’s identity.

Unlike a lot of other owners in English football, Khun Vichai watched almost every single game that his club played. Free beers and a cap on away games became famous acts of connecting with the club fans and making football affordable when the superpowers in football tend to rinse the budgets of their fans.

The fact that he and his family travelled to London after every single game by the big blue helicopter that landed in the middle of the King Power Stadium pitch has always been an act of conveying to the fans that he is one of their own. He is someone who cares about the club as much as the fans do. And he would do anything for the betterment of the club.

Football club owners like Khun Vichai are a rarity in modern day football, which is dominated by owners who see the club as a means of making more money and as a means of imposing their authority in the global arena. They care little about what the club is, was and have very little connection with the fans. They seek to make money out of every little thing- by increasing ticket prices instead of making the experience much more affordable.

Football fans can only wish that there are more owners like Khun Vichai, but he’s a mere shining light in the world of club owners who have taken a world of abuse already. And he won’t find many more like him.