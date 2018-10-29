5 Manchester United rejects who found success elsewhere

Manchester United are often considered more than a club. Supporters of the Red Devils will tell you that being all things red is more of a feeling than anything else. Lately, all might not be well around Old Trafford, but fans of the historic side continue to be completely behind their beloved team.

Numerous players have graced the coveted confines of Old Trafford over the years, and while several have succeeded at Manchester United, some would want to forget this part of their career.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson in particular, United were a force to be reckoned with, so being a part of the squad at that time meant you were something special. So perhaps it isn’t surprising that some individuals found success even after being let go of by the club. Whether they succeeded at the English giants however, is a whole different matter.

The weight of expectation can sometimes be a little too taxing on some shoulders, and specially at a young age, it can be a little overwhelming. That doesn’t mean such players aren’t good enough. Today, we take a look at some such players who found success after being rejected by Manchester United:

#5 Danny Drinkwater

Danny Drinkwater may be a household name nowadays owing to his career renaissance that now sees him at Chelsea, but it wasn’t always this rosy.

Drinkwater emerged as one of the up and comers from Manchester United’s famed academy that is responsible for giving us some of the club’s biggest stars. Despite impressing during his U-18 stint and reserves appearances, a senior team bench appearance in a dead rubber match against Hull City in 2009 was the most he could manage.

After moving to Leicester City in 2012, Drinkwater brought out the best of his game and was instrumental in taking the club up to the Premier League. In 2015-16, alongside N’Golo Kante, the 28-year-old stole the show, and ensured the Foxes win a historic Premier League title. A season later, Drinkwater moved to Chelsea where he finds himself now.

#4 Memphis Depay

Another Manchester United reject who just couldn’t quite hack it in the Premier League, is Memphis Depay. Joining United under Louis Van Gaal in 2015, he came with a glorified reputation. A Dutch master at his best, he shone at PSV Eindhoven, and was expected to do the same at his new club.

But it all fell apart very quickly for Memphis, and questions began to be asked about his commitment to the cause. After being released by Jose Mourinho, the Dutchman found himself at Lyon. He played some of his best football here, and a 20+ goal tally has ensured he is now back to his best. Aren’t United glad they included a buy-back clause in his contract.

#3 Diego Forlan

Few of our younger fans would even know that Diego Forlan once plied his trade at Man United. Somewhat surprisingly, Sir Alex put his faith in a relatively unknown striker in 2002. Forlan was a goal poacher and did manage to impress in a few matches, including a brace against arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield. But just 10 goals during his stint wasn’t good enough, and he was replaced by Ruud van Nistelrooy soon after.

After being rejected by the former Premier League champions, Forlan found instant success at Villarreal. He followed this up with a sensational scoring run at fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid. At the International level, Forlan won the Golden Ball during the 2010 World Cup while also ending up joint top scorer in the same tournament. Quite brilliant, eh.

#2 Angel Di Maria

Ah, Di Maria. What a player he might have been at Manchester United. The Argentine joined the devils after a terrific run with Real Madrid that saw him lift the Champions League in 2014. Just a season in however, it became clear to everyone watching that he wasn’t enjoying his football at United.

Forced to play defensively under new boss Louis Van Gaal, his game was clearly stifled, and he wasn’t helped with off-field problems either. All in all, his stint at the club was a disaster, and he was inevitably offloaded. PSG came calling, and the rest is history.

He ended his first season with the most assists in Ligue 1 history, and was on course for all kinds of success. In just three seasons, he has established himself as a part of the upper echelon of the PSG side and continues to be hugely successful with the Parisians as we speak.

#1 Gerard Pique

There is no question that Gerard Pique is one of the best defenders in the past decade. Winning it all with Barcelona since 2009, there is little doubt over his commitment to the Blaugrana, but did you know that he was basically rejected by Manchester United?

Way before he was mixing it up with Shakira on the biggest stage, Pique was a teenager trying to make his name with Manchester United. In a four-year stint at the club, he managed just 12 appearances, and soon found himself sent to his boyhood club Barcelona.

It is here that his career took off, and winning the 2009 Champions League final against his former employers would have felt all sorts of beautiful to the 31-year-old. Since then, he has won the World Cup, European Championships, multiple La Liga titles and the Club World Cup.

How Sir Alex must have rued the decision to pick Jonny Evans over the class that is Gerard Pique.