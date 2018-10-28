Premier League 2018: 6 best WAGs

From Victoria Beckham to Shakira, wives and girlfriends of football players have often had their own spotlights shining down on them. As the better half of these professional footballers, their status as WAGs creates a life of its own.

With the high profile life accompanied with the lights and the glamour, WAGs are often models, artists or athletes as well.

In the Premier League, WAGs are often seen in the crowd, cheering for their partners during their respective games. Some reporters are always on the lookout for where they are, who they are wearing and how their lives are on and off the pitch.

These are a few of the most beautiful WAGs currently in the Premier League.

Andrea Duro – Javier Hernandez

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez currently plays for West Ham United but is widely remembered for his career with Manchester United.

Also playing for the Mexico national team, Chicharito also spent time with Real Madrid where he played 23 games and went on to score seven goals.

The 30-year-old is dating Andrea Duro who is a 27-year-old Spanish actress.

Reports have claimed the two started dating during Chicharito’s time with Bayer Leverkusen.

Duro is known for her role as Yoli in the Spanish TV series, Física o química.

Edurne Garcia – David De Gea

Another high-profile couple is Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Spanish singer and actress Edurne.

Edurne has been active since 2006 and has released six studio albums – with her self-titled debut in 2006 as her most successful release with it going platinum.

As for De Gea, he’s done well as many regard him as the best goalkeeper in Premier League and he has long been linked to a move to La Liga, with many claiming Real Madrid as the possible destination.

Han Hye-Jin – Ki Sung-Yueng

Ki Sung-Yueng is a central midfielder who currently plies his trade for Newcastle United. He also plays for South Korea’s national football team.

His wife is actress Han Hye-Jin and they’ve been married since 2013.

Hye-Jin burst into stardom in 2005 after landing a role in the daily drama Be Strong, Geum-soon!

Furthermore, the two have a daughter who was born in 2015.

Ruby Mae – Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Dele Alli is one of the best young players in the Premier League at the moment. Despite only being 22 years old, Alli has played in the FIFA World Cup and was impressive as he helped the Three Lions reach the semi-finals.

He’s been dating model Ruby Mae for a few years and the two have shared a very loving relationship, with Mae often featuring Alli in her Instagram account and showing support when he plays.

She is also blazing a trail for herself, appearing in various ads for big brands like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

Alexandra Ivarsdottir – Gylfi Sigurdsson

Gylfi Sigurdsson has had a long career in the Premier League and he currently plays for Everton. The attacking midfielder also represents the Iceland national team.

At 29 years old, he has done very well so far in his professional career, scoring 20 senior goals for Iceland in 64 appearances while also playing for teams like Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City.

Cheering him along is Miss Iceland 2008 Alexandra Ivarsdottir. Aside from having beautiful looks, Ivarsdottir has also shown her athletic side, as she won the fast track even in Miss World Sports during the 2008 Miss World pageant.

Fun fact about Iceland is that they are only inhabited by around 330,000 people.

Amine Gulse – Mesut Ozil

Another beauty queen and football star pair is Miss Turkey 2014 and Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil.

Ozil is one of the most well-known football players in the world, having played in teams like Real Madrid and the German national team.

His slick passing and movement on the pitch apparently still applies out of it as he has been dating Gulse.

Outside of being a beauty queen, Gulse has also done some acting, appearing in the Turkish hit show Asla Vazgeçmem.

Yoo So-Young – Son Heung-Min

Another South Korean power couple makes the list as Tottenham Hotspur star Song Heung-Min is currently dating Yoo Song-Young.

Heung-Min has been excellent for Spurs since his arrival in 2015. He has appeared in 102 games for Spurs and has scored 30 goals in the process.

Furthermore, he is a hero in South Korea as he has represented the country well with 74 interntional caps to his name along with 23 goals.

So-Young is an actress who was a member of the popular K-Pop group After School. She has played roles in Dream High 2 and High Society.