City vs Spurs – A tale of two similar teams on differing paths

With a blockbuster clash between the two title contenders just around the corner, we look at their similarities and the implications of the result.

“My admiration for Marcelo Bielsa is huge because he makes the players much, much better,” said Guardiola early last year as Pochettino sang a similar tune saying, “Of course he’s a great coach. Always I love him and we love him because he was a very important person in my career.”

The reason for these mentions is that both Pochettino and Guardiola – proteges of Bielsa in a footballing sense – draw hugely from his tactical innovation and sporting strategies, so much so that these influences inadvertently find their way into their team, which is why both Tottenham and Manchester City have curiously intertwined paths in terms of their footballing philosophies.

Not to mention Guardiola draws even more heavily from Cryuff, always saying how he wouldn’t be “here” without him.

The similarities between the teams are there for all to see, both Pochettino and Guardiola’s teams are heavily reliant on their wide players, with both sets of fullbacks regularly bombing up and down the pitch. Guardiola’s philosophy differs a tad in the sense that it also relies on inverting fullbacks to get extra men in midfield but for most parts – the role of fullbacks in attack is very much essential for both. City famously having spent 200 million on fullbacks alone in one window – ironically signing one of them from Tottenham themselves.

Both City and Spurs also like to play out from the back, often letting another midfielder in deep alongside the central defenders for numerical advantage to play out, with Eric Dier often occupying this role for Tottenham while Fernandinho fills in for City. Also important to note is how an attacking midfielder drops in to fill the space vacated by the deeper man, giving them a spare man in midfield as well, Eriksen doing this to great effect in the Spurs side – David Silva in City.

Finally, high up the pitch both teams subscribe to a similar high pressing approach as soon as they lose the ball, both Tottenham and City pressing with similar intensity to recover possession. It is important to note that Guardiola’s first real taste of English football was given to him by Pochettino himself at White Hart Lane with the very same high press.

Having romped to six wins on the trot, Guardiola was being lauded from all quarters. The trip to White Hart Lane, however, was a reality check for the Catalan as Spurs executed a perfect pressing game to inflict City’s first defeat of the season and Guardiola’s first defeat in English football.

Thus, while their similarities set the tone for a classic encounter, what implications will the result have on either team and on the rest of the league?

It might not be far-fetched to say that a comprehensive victory for City might very well put them as the team to beat ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool, if they aren’t already. City were denied a victory over Liverpool only by a missed penalty and if Spurs are inflicted a defeat by the Mancunians, it’s hard to believe anyone else might be able to stop them, least of all Manchester United or Chelsea who couldn’t even beat each other, nor Arsenal who’s defensive frailties were so brutally exposed by City in the first game itself.

A victory for Spurs, however, completely disrupts the dynamic as well as the status quo as Spurs would go above City in the table, pushing City down to 5th provided the rest of the top 5 win their matches. It would give them a huge lift following their Champions League disappointment while at the same time positioning them as real contenders – given how their credentials were damaged by a loss to Liverpool at Wembley.

It would not only restore the mojo back into Pochettino’s team but also give them the literal belief that they can actually beat any team in the league.

Having achieved so much in England already, stylistically – for both teams as well as in terms of trophies for one, this curious encounter may very well be the ripple that shapes how the rest of the season pans out for both teams, and maybe even further.