Pogba returning to Juve would be wonderful – Nedved

Pavel Nedved addresses speculation linking Juventus with a move for former midfielder Paul Pogba.

Juventus director Pavel Nedved said Paul Pogba returning to Juventus would be “wonderful” amid reports the Manchester United star could leave Old Trafford.

Pogba’s future at struggling Premier League giants United is uncertain following claims of a falling out with embattled manager Jose Mourinho.

The 25-year-old France international left Juve for United in 2016 but the World Cup winner has already been linked with a return to the Serie A champions.

Asked about speculation over Pogba, Nedved told Sky Sport Italia: “I think Pogba is one of the best players in the world, so it’d be wonderful, but he’s at Manchester and therefore talking about it is futile.

“We’re alert on the transfer market, but January is a long way away.”

Pogba was reunited with Juve in the Champions League on Tuesday as United were beaten 1-0 in an underwhelming performance.

It has been another inconsistent season for Pogba, who has scored four goals in all competitions heading into Sunday’s visit of Everton.