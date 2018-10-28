Klopp not getting carried away in intense title race

Jurgen Klopp is enjoying the Premier League title race after Liverpool cruised to the top thanks to a 4-1 win over Cardiff City.

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will not get carried away despite moving back to the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Cardiff City.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane (two) and Xherdan Shaqiri claimed the points at Anfield on Saturday, putting Liverpool three points clear of Manchester City, who visit Tottenham on Monday.

But while Klopp was thrilled with Liverpool’s points total of 26 from their opening 10 games, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is wary that a glut of teams are hot on their heels.

“The number of points makes the difference,” Klopp told a news conference.

“Because the difference between 23 and 26 feels like 20 points, pretty much! It’s really important to stay on track.

“We will all meet each other, it’s unbelievable that five or six clubs have such a big number of points but it only makes it even more intense.

“It’s good for the people and the supporters of different clubs. We won, but for us it’s just the next step, that’s cool.

“Now we have time to recover, then prepare for the Arsenal game, which will be another nice challenge.”

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock, meanwhile, lamented the fixture list as his side failed to build on their win over Fulham last time out.

“I think it is a bit harsh, we were punished for making mistakes. We had opportunities in the first half and made the wrong decisions,” Warnock told BBC Sport.

“Anfield is an intimidating place. It was cruel when we had a good win against Fulham the week before, we get Liverpool away, there is not much tougher.”