Liverpool continued their unbeaten run in the league as the decimated Cardiff 4-1 at Anfield. With goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri, the Reds are now three points clear at the top of the table with Manchester City behind them with a game in hand.

It was a rather easy win for the Reds and here are the 5 talking points from the game.

5. Anfield backline finally breaks

Liverpool have conceded for the first time in 918 minutes of Premier League football at Anfield. This is Alberto Moreno’s second appearance in 10 games in that time. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/AhUkS9CEom — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 27, 2018

Once upon a time, Liverpool’s defence used to be a source of all the football jokes. That time, however, seems long gone now as it took a grand total of 918 minutes for a Premier League opposition to score at Anfield since February.

There was dead silence when Callum Paterson scored in the 77th minute, almost as though the crowd couldn’t believe as to how their mighty backline leaked a goal.

4. ‘Unhappy’ Salah was on fire

If this is how a supposedly ‘unhappy’ Mo Salah plays, then Liverpool fans will hope that he stays this way perennially. Former Arsenal forward Paul Merson had claimed that he was unhappy after the Huddersfield game.

But if anyone is unhappy right now, it is the Cardiff defence as he completely desecrated them today. He scored the first and assisted twice to help his team to an emphatic 4-1 win.

3. Possession beasts

Liverpool enjoyed 86% possession and completed 412 passes to Cardiff’s 35. About as one-sided as it gets. Art: @lloydart_ pic.twitter.com/D7WA7E7TW4 — LearnEnglishThroughFootball (@LETFootball) October 27, 2018

Jurgen Klopp once said that he likes his team to play heavy metal football with a gung-ho approach. However, Liverpool, today dominated proceedings in a tiki-taka manner.

They completed the first half with an astounding 86% possession and also made 412 accurate passes, which is like a sun to Cardiff’s candle of 35 passes in the first half.

2. Cardiff City’s finishing woes

Neil Warnock is hilarious. Gotta love him. Surely one of the jolliest passive aggressive figures in sport. #lfc #motd pic.twitter.com/EYkswodtgN — Matt Spracklen (@MattSpracklen) October 27, 2018

The game was indeed one-sided, but it wasn’t as though the visitors had no chance to score whatsoever. The Welsh outfit did make some promising plays on both sides of the half-time.

Unfortunately, the lack of quality up front meant that nothing much came of them.

1. The Reds go marching up and up

Liverpool have won 26 points in their opening 10 league matches this season, their joint-best start to a #PL season (also 26 in 2008-09)#LIVCAR pic.twitter.com/qXHGGw9qP7 — Premier League (@premierleague) October 27, 2018

With this win, the Merseyside outfit currently have 26 points from 10 games, which is just four points less than the maximum number of points they could have achieved at this point.

They have completed one-fourth of the season without a defeat and if they continue playing the way they have been – furious in attack and rigid in defence – they are going to win the league by the end of the season.