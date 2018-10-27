Sarri unworried about misfiring Morata, Giroud

Maurizio Sarri said he had no concerns over his strikers, but he hopes Chelsea duo Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud can start scoring.

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri insisted he was unworried about the misfiring form of his strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Morata has been criticised for his performances this season, having scored three goals in 12 games, while Giroud is yet to net in 10 matches.

While Sarri hopes for a turnaround in form from his forwards, his focus is on his team as a whole – and Chelsea have scored at least once in each of their past six games.

“We know the characteristics of Giroud. Usually he does not score a lot of goals in a season but he is always very useful for the team. So Giroud is not a problem for us,” he told UK newspapers.

“Morata has scored two goals for us in his last five matches, but I think they will be able to do better. The most important thing is that we continue to play this football.”

Sarri added: “One month ago we were concerned about the fact the midfielders weren’t scoring. Now in the last three matches they have scored good goals.

“I think if we are able to continue to play this football, maybe the strikers will be able to score.”

Ruben Loftus-Cheek scored a hat-trick against BATE on Thursday, while fellow midfielder Ross Barkley netted a dramatic late equaliser to earn a point at home to Manchester United last week.

Chelsea (20 goals) have the third best attack in the Premier League – behind Manchester City (26) and Arsenal (22) – and the equal third-best defence (seven conceded).

Sarri’s men are away to Burnley in their next outing on Sunday.