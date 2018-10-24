Possible replacements for Sergio Aguero in Manchester City

Since arriving to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Sergio Aguero has continued to cement his legacy at the Etihad Stadium. Already the club’s all-time top goal scorer, the Argentine has been pivotal in City’s Premier League title chases.

At the moment, Kun Aguero has showed no signs of slowing down despite turning 30 years old this calendar year. In nine Premier League appearances for the defending champions, he already has six goals and two assists.

However, father time is undefeated and soon City are going to need to look for a possible replacement for their legendary striker. At the moment, Aguero works alongside a youngster in Gabriel Jesus and the Brazilian is seen by many as the possible replacement for the future.

Jesus has certainly shown a lot of flashes of what he can do, but here are a few more names of young stars that can carry the mantle that Aguero has lifted for so long in the blue side of Manchester.

LAUTARO MARTINEZ – Inter Milan

At 21 years old, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez certainly plays like a seasoned veteran as he has shown skills on the pitch that experienced players usually figure out through years of playing.

An Argentine like Aguero, Martinez joined the Serie A club in 2018 and has appeared in four league matches, scoring once. However, his track record should show that Martinez will find the back of the net eventually once he’s given more chances.

Already with 28 goals in 65 appearances for clubs and country, the youngster certainly has a bright future.

Furthermore, he boasts of height that has almost always been an asset for attacking players.

TIMO WERNER – RB Leipzig

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig is another name that could be thrown in the conversation as he is a highly-touted young star on the verge of super-stardom.

Many tip the forward as the future of German football and at 22 years old, he has shown glimpses of what he can do. Four goals and an assist in the first eight matches in the Bundesliga certainly adds to his stock but his other qualities are certainly noteworthy as well.

Timo #Werner has been directly involved in three goals in his last three matches for Leipzig ⚽⚽🅰 Four in four on Thursday, Timo? 😉 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/RVUSCnjGdy — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) October 23, 2018

He has the pace and confident finishing that should work well with coaches like Pep Guardiola so looking into this striker should be imperative.

Werner is already turning so many heads as reports revealed teams like Barcelona and Bayern Munich are looking to swoop in. However, City’s deep pockets and ever-improving profile in European football may result in them beating other top teams.

KRZYSZTOF PIATEK – Genoa

Last but certainly not the least is Krzysztof Piatek of Genoa who has been on a tear in Serie A.

The Polish international has nine goals in eight appearance in their domestic league and shows no signs of slowing down. At 23 years old, he his movement and timing on the pitch is incredible that no one has really solved his riddle so far in the campaign.

Despite being only 23, he is highly regarded for his professionalism and leadership skills. These two traits certainly checks a lot of boxes in managers’ list for players and Piatek can only flourish with so much talent on and off the pitch for City.

Just like Werner, interest on Piatek is at an all-time high with teams like Real Madrid and Juventus looking to sign the 23 year old. However, moving to City and making a name in one of the biggest English clubs may be the way to go for the towering Polish striker.