5 FASTEST players in the Premier League so far this season

Speed is something that always exhilarates people in a rather inscrutable way. Some people might be afraid of being in a vehicle that is seemingly traveling at the speed of light but we always love seeing another entity race at their optimum level.

In the Premier League, there are some players that bring the fans at the edge of their respective seats with speed. And here are five of the fastest players currently plying their trade in the competition…

5. Willian (Chelsea) – 34.892 kph

The first player in this five-man list is Chelsea’s Willian. He might not give the impression of being the fastest in the world but he does have a tendency to often do things not many expect from him.

This season, he clocked 34.892 kmph and while he might not be one of the best players in the world, he is definitely the quickest Brazilian in the Premier League at least.

4. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) – 34.894 kph

This might not be a name that you might have expected. After all, the general belief is that tall players with a huge physical frame aren’t the quickest of runners. However, Romelu Lukaku seems to be an exception here.

He might have a first-touch of Thor’s hammer but his speed puts him among the Quicksilvers of the Premier League as he clocks in at 34.894 kmph.

3. Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – 34.913 kph

Ryan Sessegnon is among the most talented teenagers in the world and has already made a name for himself in the Premier League in his very first season. Being young and lanky gives him the extra yards necessary to outrun his direct opponent.

In his very first season in top-flight, he has clocked 34.913 kmph – putting him in the top 3 of the fastest in the Premier League.

2. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton FC) – 34.935 kph

After introducing himself last season, Calvert-Lewin maybe finally having a breakthrough season with Everton. With 3 goals from 6 games, he has started his season brilliantly.

His pace makes him a very hard forward for defenders to catch. He clocked at 34.935 kmph in the Premier League this season.

1. Isaac Mbenza (Huddersfield Town) – 34.953 kph

And the fastest player in the Premier League so far this season is Isaac Mbenza of Huddersfield Town. The Belgian forward might not have scored a goal for his new team as of yet but has wowed the spectators with his raw pace.

With 34.943 kmph, he is the fastest player in the Premier League so far this season.