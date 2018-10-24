Unsung hero: Why Lucas Torreira is the fulcrum of Arsenal’s winning streak

Lucas Torreira has been nothing short of a revolution for Arsenal. In the Uruguayan, Arsenal finally has someone who can work as the perfect bridge between defence and attack.

With his brilliant footballing mind, Torreira has been absolutely quintessential for Unai Emery’s men. Without him, Arsenal looked like a side out of ideas. But now with him in the lineup for the past few matches, he has been sensational in the middle of the park.

Let’s look into the stats of the Uruguayan through this amazing run of wins for ‘The Gunners’ and concludes why Torreira is the biggest unsung hero of this rich vein of form.

Before the World Cup, there were only a handful of people who would have heard of him. Many could not even spell his last name properly. So, when the maestro Oscar Tabarez included Lucas Torreira in his side, many were left confused. So, who exactly was he? And how did he impress one of the biggest veterans so much that he ended up handing the midfielder a starting berth in the Uruguay side?

But throughout the World Cup, Torreira proved exactly what the hype is all about. He showed his true class. Abd Tabarez was once again hailed for having an eagle eye on the proceedings of players from his country. Perhaps the match that Torreira caught the eye of most was the round of 16 match against Portugal.

Granted that the centre-back pairing of Diego Godin and Jose Maria Jimenez was enough to stop Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. but none can deny Torreira’s brilliance in the middle of the park. During the World Cup, his hype gathered fire. Many teams started to sniff around him, hoping to acquire his services. In the end, Arsenal was the one who won the race as they paid 26 million pounds for the Uruguayan.

But in England however, plenty of doubts regarding him still remained. One can not be judged and paid this hefty amount based on a month-long tournament only- this was the general consensus amongst the ones who were still not convinced by Torreira.

But this is where those people in doubt got it wrong. This is where the lack of interest in Serie A of many people dented the reputation of Torreira somewhat in their eyes. Because the little Uruguayan was absolutely sensational for Sampdoria last season. And the stats are there to prove exactly that.

Torreira topped the stats for most tackles won (198), most fouls won (174) and most interceptions (158) last season for Sampdoria. In Italy, the fans were head over heels for him. None more so perhaps than his former manager at Sampdoria, Marco Giampaolo. Talking about Torreira in a press conference back in November, Marco said, “If Torreira were 1.8 meters tall, he would already cost 100m euros”. Exaggeration of course, but the point is to underline the hidden brilliance of him.

At just 5’5″, Torreira thought his height would hamper his footballing progress. He started off as a winger, but it was Pescara’s former manager, the World Cup-winning defender Massimo Oddo who converted him into a defensive midfielder. Since then, he’s never had to look back.

But, Torreira’s start to life in England wasn’t that great. With Arsenal reeling after two defeats in both the Premier League matches at the start, he wasn’t a prime target for the starting lineup. Without him in the lineup, Arsenal looked out of depth.

Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi were decent, but none could match the resilience of Torreira. And the stats are there to prove exactly how good Torreira has been in this magnificent winning run for Arsenal. Without him, Arsenal played 439 minutes this season. They scored 9 but conceded 10 goals. But with him, Arsenal has played 641 minutes, scoring 23 and conceding only 4 goals.

Arsenal with and without Torreira pic.twitter.com/fNuqrp9fqB — Don Draper (@arsenalbarclays) October 22, 2018

Torreira was at his very best in the 5-1 demolition of Fulham. At Craven Cottage, he made 6 interceptions, most by any Arsenal player in a single Premier League game so far this season. He also made 8 recoveries, won 7 duels and made 2 successful tackles.

Because of him, forwards like Lacazette and Aubameyang are flourishing. With him in front of the back four, there is a sense amongst Arsenal players that even in counter-attacks, there won’t be much of a problem because Torreira is there. This thinking has unshackled the likes of Ozil, Xhaka who now move further up the field quite a lot. And this is something that hasn’t made Arsenal getting caught off-guard. The reason you ask? One Lucas Torreira.

The goals have been flying in for Arsenal and so it should with the way they are playing. The forwards deserve a lot of plaudits of course, for they are the ones scoring the goals that are winning the points. But in the middle of the park with Torreira in charge, they finally have a midfielder who can orchestrate the entire style of Emery’s men and work as the bridge between defence and attack.

🎶 Torreira, wooooah 🎶 8️⃣ recoveries

7️⃣ duels won

6️⃣ interceptions

2️⃣ tackles@LTorreira34: The Transformer 💪 pic.twitter.com/ppmpE9fNR9 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 7, 2018

It’s still early days. Yes, Arsenal has won 10 on the spin, but that certainly hasn’t ensured any silverware or top four finishes. Arsenal would be hoping they keep up this form and also that their new favourite midfield general keeps on showing his class.