Chelsea might be unbeaten this season and hovering near the top of the Premier League table, but FOX Sports Asia lists out a few reasons why Maurizio Sarri’s men might just not be championship-winning material yet!

As Stamford Bridge went into raptures on Saturday afternoon following Ross Barkley’s last-ditch equaliser against Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United, Chelsea somehow managed to carry forward their unbeaten run into their Europa League clash against BATE Borisov. While the tie against the Russian side, who had famously beaten Bayern Munich in 2012, would not be too stiff for Maurizio Sarri’s men, the Blues are already two vital points behind both Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Citizens, who too are unbeaten so far, look unbeatable exactly like they looked at this point last season. Liverpool, on the other hand, again showed their pragmatic side in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield, about a month after their win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a similar fashion. Not to say that Chelsea are miles away from where the other two title contenders are, but the needs that Sarri was looking to address this past summer weren’t fulfilled and that will soon come back to haunt the Blues.

Strikers not fitting in with Sarri’s Chelsea tactics

One of them perhaps already is haunting them. When Alvaro Morata fluffed a relatively easier chance to double Chelsea’s lead on Saturday against United in front of David de Gea, it came out in the open again. It, once again, became clear that Chelsea will really struggle to win the title with the Spaniard up front. When Olivier Giroud came on, it became clear that he will never fit into Sarri’s possession-based system, which relies on the mobility of the striker and passing abilities.

While the French World Cup winner did win some aerial duels after coming on, it all came at a time when the time was running out and Chelsea were desperately looking for a goal. They had abandoned their shape and their usually possession-oriented football. They were knocking it into the box, hoping it lands on someone’s head. While it certainly fell to Barkley for what was one of the last kicks of the game, Chelsea will not play that way unless it is an emergency. And that is when Giroud will come on.

The last time when Giroud scored was in a 3-2 win over Southampton last season but has failed to make an impact so far this season. He has become even more of a bench-warmer under Sarri, who prefers direct football only when the situation is alarming. And while Morata is still a top-class striker, he seems to have lost confidence.

Morata only good enough to be a second-choice like he was at Real?

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star has admitted that while he was looking to move away, he stayed to fight for his place. Although one can’t doubt his quality, it seems as though Morata is fine only to be used as a second choice striker — the way he was used at Real Madrid. Giroud was roped in by Antonio Conte because he needed a target man after failing to sign Fernando Llorente last summer and the club were interested in Andy Carroll and Peter Crouch.

Álvaro Morata had a lower pass accuracy (80.7%) than any other Chelsea outfield player that started the game vs. Man Utd. One shot on target during his 78 minutes on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/D1UUbJ2frb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2018

Now though, it seems as if Chelsea don’t have a quality striker who can score 20 to 30 goals for them in a season. Morata’s confidence seems to have hit rock-bottom and we saw what happened when it was the case last season. Although Eden Hazard has been banging in the goals last season, a successful title-winning Premier League side has always had a striker who scored around 20 goals a season. The examples of Diego Costa, Sergio Aguero and Jamie Vardy of the last three or four seasons prove that.

Bonucci’s Juventus transfer derailed Chelsea’s transfer plans

Chelsea were very close to signing Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus this past summer, but the Old Lady’s negotiations for Leonardo Bonucci saw Higuain leave for the Rossoneri on a two-year loan deal and Mattia Caldara joined Milan on a permanent basis. And it isn’t just Chelsea’s striker problem that is linked with this transfer. Their issue of not having a top-class central defender roots from that transfer too.

Chelsea had made multiple bds to sign Daniele Rugani from Juve and were progressing on that front, but the transfer was blocked by the La Vecchia Signora because they were willing to let only one of their central defenders leave. Caldara left and Juve pulled the plug on the sale of Rugani. Chelsea had tried to strangle Milan’s deal for Caldara, but Juve didn’t allow that because he was part of the deal for Bonucci.

If Bonucci wasn’t keen on leaving Milan for rejoining Juve, Chelsea perhaps would have had both Higuain and Rugani in the side today.

There’s no doubting that Antonio Rudiger is a really good defender, someone who deserves to play more regularly for Germany ahead of the struggling Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, but he doesn’t count as one of the best defenders in the world. While Rugani is on a similar level as him, having someone of his level would certainly have done a lot to improve the defensive armoury at the club, especially with Gary Cahill hardly playing.

Reports had linked Chelsea with a move for Kalidou Koulibaly and while an enquiry was made, Koulibaly stayed and is firing on all cylinders for Napoli in the Serie A. It will take a world-record fee to pursue Napoli into selling the Senegalese defender.

It is not to say that Chelsea have a bad defensive battery, but a Premier League title-winning side needs a top class centre-back to win them the league. Someone like Virgil van Dijk or someone like Cesar Azpilicueta, who has been vital in helping Chelsea to two Premier League titles over the last six years. The Spaniard is now at right-back as Sarri doesn’t really trust the likes of Davide Zappacosta or Victor Moses to do a job there.

Did Manchester United expose Chelsea’s flaws?

Sarri has got Chelsea playing brilliant football, but the way it was nullified by United was an indication of how teams could look to stop them in the future. Juan Mata was always looking to close down the influential Jorginho as United were closed at the back, with Marcus Rashford doing the dirty job by doubling up on Hazard. And that kept Chelsea away from creating too many clear-cut opportunities.

With the season now slowly heading into the business end, the defence and the attack are the two areas where the Blues will soon struggle, if not just right-back. They will be close to City and Liverpool, but all things point to the fact that they will end up being only good enough to finish inside the top four.