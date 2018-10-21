As the Welsh club notched their first win in their 2018-19 Premier League campaign against Fulham last Saturday evening, October 20, Filipino international goalkeeper Neil Etheridge became the first Southeast Asian representative to notch a win as a starter in the English top flight.

It might have taken quite a significant amount of time for the promoted side to achieve that positive breakthrough, nine games in all, and the full three points in a match but it’s a result that they’ll gladly take as it proved to be a massive stride with The Bluebirds finding themselves get to the safe zone for the moment in the slimmest of margins.

Plenty of goals, plenty of stories on a busy #PL Saturday Reports and reaction at https://t.co/5XVaYmJ9yI pic.twitter.com/E66U1y3eKw — Premier League (@premierleague) October 20, 2018

It was a pulsating match, producing six goals as Josh Murphy, Bobby Reid, Callum Paterson and Kadeem Harris were able to trump Fulham’s conversions through Andre Schurrle and Ryan Sessegnon.

As for The Philippine Azkals’ net-minder, the win proved all the more triumphant as despite being a busy keeper once again for the night, the sentry was able to pull off two important saves in either half. Such a performance proves once again his crucial contributions and being one of the vital cogs on the defensive end for Cardiff City manager, Neil Warnock.

What an amazing feeling to get our first Premier League Win!! Came back from a goal down and showed real quality! Great support as always at the stadium! Thank you everyone! 🔵⚪ #cityasone #cardiff #cardiffcityfc #3points #win #goalkeeper #football pic.twitter.com/jxarz5CdVY — Neil Etheridge (@Neil38Etheridge) October 20, 2018

Currently (as of this writing) Neil is fourth in the Premier League standings in terms of goalkeepers with the most number of shots saved for the season with 32 and it could be that Cardiff City’s ‘Number 1’ could carry on with this form for the rest of the campaign.

And to close, this achievement is just the latest of an ever increasing list of milestones from the trailblazing shot-stopper:

First player from the Philippines to play in the Premier League First player from the Philippines to save back-to-back Premier League penalties First player from the Philippines to keep a Premier League clean sheet Neil Etheridge 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OSmPvNnFdS — bet365 (@bet365) August 18, 2018

Newest entry: First player from the Philippines to win a Premier League match as a starter.

Remarkable.