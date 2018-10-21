Leicester City defender Chilwell signs new six-year contract

Ben Chilwell has agreed a new six-year deal with the Premier League club Leicester City.

Chilwell has impressed for Claude Puel’s side since the start of last season, and has started all eight league games for the Foxes this term, making his first start for the national side against Croatia on October 12.

And the 21-year-old, who made his first top-flight appearance in 2016, and has now agreed a fresh contract which will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2024.

“Leicester’s always felt like the right place for me,” Chilwell told the club’s official website.

“I’ve had fantastic support at every level since I arrived nine years ago and I’ve always felt opportunities would come if I continued to work hard.

“That’s a great feeling to have as a young player. The club has really big, long-term plans and it’s really exciting to know that I’m going to be part of that.

“We’ve got a great squad with quite a youthful core so there’s a real opportunity for us to push on and achieve something together in the coming years.”

Delighted to sign a new long-term contract with @LCFC. I want to thank the owner, the manager, my teammates, the backroom staff, my family and the fans for their incredible support. I am really excited to continue my journey at this great club. Onwards and upwards. pic.twitter.com/bDr2XpRbGj — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 20, 2018

Puel, meanwhile, believes Chilwell’s progression to a first-team regular sets the ideal example for Leicester’s other academy prospects.

“It’s great news for the club,” he told Leicester’s official website.

“Ben is an exciting young player with huge potential who is already learning and improving by playing regular Premier League football. If he continues to work hard he will become a valuable player for us and I hope for the England team.

“He is already an example for the young players of our Academy, highlights the excellent work within it and validates the project of the club.”