Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was delighted with his side’s performance at Stamford Bridge, but dismayed by a 2-2 scoreline.

Jose Mourinho felt a 2-2 draw at Chelsea was an “awful result” for Manchester United and a “phenomenal” one for Maurizio Sarri’s men after Ross Barkley equalised in the 96th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Anthony Martial’s second-half brace looked to have secured a superb win for Mourinho’s men against his former club, with United coming from behind after Antonio Rudiger opened the scoring.

However, Chelsea substitute Barkley had the final say deep into stoppage time, the England midfielder’s goal prompting wild celebrations on the touchline and a furious row as Mourinho was left incensed by provocation from Marco Ianni, a member of Chelsea’s coaching staff.

That issue was said to be resolved as Mourinho accepted an apology from Ianni, but United’s manager was still frustrated by the result of the game.

“[We were] the best team on the pitch,” he told Sky Sports.

“If you say before the match, one point at Stamford Bridge is always a good result because it’s so difficult for teams to win here.

“After the game, the way the game was, [it] is an awful result for us, and a phenomenal result for them [Chelsea].”

Mourinho said he could not understand the amount of stoppage time played, adding: “I hope every referee does the same as Mike Dean, to give six minutes. Normally when I’m losing I never have five or six or seven minutes.”

In a subsequent news conference, Mourinho was asked what pleased him in United’s performance and replied: “Everything. I think what I call the Chelsea triggers, we controlled them, and the reality is we conceded two goals from set-pieces, not in organised play.

“We controlled that very, very well … I think we deserve much more than this result but this is what it is.

“If they [United’s players] focus on the performance they will be really happy with themselves; if they focus on the result they will be very, very disappointed.”